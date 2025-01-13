Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Pacific Awards NAVFAC Northwest Senior and Blue Jacket Sailors of the Year [Image 2 of 2]

    SILVERDALE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Amanda Surmeier 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Northwest

    Rear Adm. Jeffrey Kilian, Commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific, presents the 2024 Blue Jacket Sailor of the Year award to Builder 2nd Class Miguel Alvaradoflower during an offsite meeting with NAVFAC Northwest on Jan. 10, 2025.

