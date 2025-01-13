From Humvees to cutting-edge tech: one man's remarkable 50 year military manufacturing career

Photo By Kendall Swank | Richard Lorenzen has had a distinguished 50-year career, marked by numerous...... read more read more Photo By Kendall Swank | Richard Lorenzen has had a distinguished 50-year career, marked by numerous accomplishments and milestones, including his early days as a machinist and his eventual rise to leadership positions such as factory chief and director of Combat Solutions. Throughout his career, Lorenzen has demonstrated a commitment to mentoring and developing others, taking great pride in seeing his colleagues grow and succeed in their own careers. From his early beginnings to his current role as a respected leader, Lorenzen's career has been shaped by his dedication, perseverance, and passion for his work, leaving a lasting legacy in his field. see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — After a 50-year career in military manufacturing, Rick Lorenzen is leaving behind a lasting legacy at the Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center.

"Rick's dedication to his work and his commitment to excellence have been an inspiration to us all,” Col. David Guida, RIA-JMTC commander said. “His legacy will continue to impact our organization for years to come.”

Lorenzen's journey began in 1975 as a machine tool operator at Rock Island Arsenal. He then entered the arsenal’s historic apprentice program before serving as a machinist and machinist supervisor for several years. After that he joined the tool and die maker apprenticeship before serving as a tool maker and supervisor for 10 years. Throughout his career, Lorenzen has held various positions, including supervisor, division chief, and director of Business Development. He has worked tirelessly to ensure the success of RIA-JMTC, fighting hard to make programs happen and keep the organization fully functioning.

“You have to believe in and have a passion for RIA-JMTC,” Lorenzen reflected. “We can do the impossible. We can do things to support and protect our Warfighters that nobody else can.”

As Lorenzen exits the organization, he now holds the title of director of Combat Solutions, which oversees machining, welding and assembly of weapons systems and various other programs across the factory. While his career has spanned five decades, with numerous accomplishments, he’s also seen many challenges and changes along the way. He has seen the organization undergo significant changes, including a restructuring and reduction in force. Despite these challenges, Lorenzen has remained committed to his work and has continued to make significant contributions to RIA-JMTC.

“It’s always been a personal pride of mine that I truly fell in love with this place when I was a kid,” Lorenzen remembered. “You never know what we’re going to be making. Our product line changes as the world changes, and we evolve to meet the needs of the Warfighter.”

As he prepares to retire, Lorenzen looks back on his career with pride, knowing that he has made a lasting impact on the organization. His dedication and perseverance have earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of military manufacturers.

“I've always been impressed by Rick’s expertise and his ability to bring people together to get the job done,” Guida said. “He's been a true leader and a mentor to many, and his absence will be felt, but he has trained leaders to step up and take his place."

"Rick will be deeply missed, but his contributions will not be forgotten,” RIA-JMTC Deputy Commander Greg Lupton said. “I've worked with Rick on several projects, and I've always been impressed by his attention to detail and his ability to think outside the box. He's been a driving force behind many of our successes, and his legacy will continue to inspire us to push the boundaries of what's possible."

"Rick's passion and work ethic have set a high standard for our organization,” RIA-JMTC Chief of Staff Bryan Gripp said. “His legacy is a testament to the importance of hard work and perseverance. His career is a shining example of passion, motivation and growth, working 20 plus internal positions culminating as a director while moving up the ranks within this organization. He's been a true asset to our team."

Lorenzen also spoke about his many years in supervisorial roles for the organization. He said watching his employees grow and advance in their own roles has been one of the greatest highlights of his career.

“I’ve enjoyed seeing my teammates aspire to do something with their careers and then having the opportunity to tell them they’ve been selected for a new job or promotion,” Lorenzen said. “That was really good.”

Lorenzen's story is a testament to the power of hard work and dedication. His 50-year career in military manufacturing is a remarkable achievement, and his contributions to RIA-JMTC such as leading the roll out of hundreds of Forward Repair System Vehicles and other mobile maintenance systems will not be forgotten. As he retires, he can take pride in knowing that he has left a lasting impact on the organization and that his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.