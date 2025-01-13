Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From Humvees to cutting-edge tech: one man's remarkable 50 year military manufacturing career

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    From Humvees to cutting-edge tech: one man's remarkable 50 year military manufacturing career

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Photo by Kendall Swank 

    Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center

    Richard Lorenzen has had a distinguished 50-year career, marked by numerous accomplishments and milestones, including his early days as a machinist and his eventual rise to leadership positions such as factory chief and director of Combat Solutions. Throughout his career, Lorenzen has demonstrated a commitment to mentoring and developing others, taking great pride in seeing his colleagues grow and succeed in their own careers. From his early beginnings to his current role as a respected leader, Lorenzen's career has been shaped by his dedication, perseverance, and passion for his work, leaving a lasting legacy in his field.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 16:41
    Photo ID: 8833012
    VIRIN: 250116-O-XF347-5757
    Resolution: 5892x4000
    Size: 5.14 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Humvees to cutting-edge tech: one man's remarkable 50 year military manufacturing career, by Kendall Swank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From Humvees to cutting-edge tech: one man's remarkable 50 year military manufacturing career

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rock Island Arsenal
    TACOM
    Tank-automotive and Armament Command
    RIA-JMTC
    U.S. Army
    Rock Island Arsenal - Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download