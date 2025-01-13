TRADEWINDS 2025 mid-planning conference takes place in Port of Spain

Photo By Kaye Richey | Rosie Sandavol, the TRADEWINDS 2025 (TW25) exercise coordinator, discusses training...... read more read more Photo By Kaye Richey | Rosie Sandavol, the TRADEWINDS 2025 (TW25) exercise coordinator, discusses training scenarios during the TW25 mid-planning conference in Port of Spain, Trinidad, Jan. 7, 2025. TW25 is a Caribbean-centric training exercise that enhances regional cooperation by bringing together more than 20 participating nations to train jointly across ground, air, sea, and cyber domains, focusing on countering transnational organized crime and conducting humanitarian and disaster relief operations. (U.S. photo by Kaye Richey) see less | View Image Page

Planning for TRADEWINDS 2025 (TW25) progressed significantly during a mid-planning conference held Jan. 6-10, at the Trinidad Government Campus Auditorium in Port of Spain, Trinidad.



“This will be the one of the most extensive exercises we've conducted, and we're very excited to work with our different partners and allies," said Rosie Sandavol, the TW25 exercise lead planner.



TRADEWINDS 2025, a U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)-sponsored and U.S. Army South (USARSOUTH)-planned exercise, is co-led by USARSOUTH and Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF).



“TRADEWINDS 2025 represents the true essence of multinational cooperation. By working hand-in-hand with the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, our Caribbean partners, and allied nations, we are not only building readiness but also reinforcing the bonds of trust and shared commitment to regional security and stability,” said U.S. Army Col. Christopher Johnes, the USARSOUTH training and exercise director and TW25 exercise co-lead. “This exercise exemplifies our collective ability to adapt, collaborate, and excel in an increasingly complex global environment.”



Set to take place in Trinidad and Tobago this spring, TW25 will feature diverse training opportunities designed to address regional security challenges. These include academic-style courses and high-intensity military operations spanning maritime, land, and special operations, as well as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief scenarios.



The mid-planning conference brought together nearly 150 participants, including planners from across USSOUTHCOM and other partner nations.



Representing the host nation, TTDF Naval Capt. Anil Gosine, the defence force chief staff officer, commended the high level of collaboration displayed during the event.



“This dedication exemplifies the teamwork and commitment that Exercise TRADEWINDS strives for,” he said. “Let us remember that the things which unite us are enhancing security, regional resilience, and cooperation. The diversity of expertise and perspectives in this room is all free to strengthen together.”



The final phases of planning for TW25 will unfold in the coming months, focusing on refining operational details and scenario development to ensure the exercise achieves its objectives effectively.



For more information on TRADEWINDS 25, please visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/TW25