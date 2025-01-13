7th Marine Regiment hosted Infantry Rifle Squad Competition

Photo By Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia | U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, low crawl...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia | U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, low crawl through an obstacle course during their final evaluation as part of a 7th Marine Regiment Infantry Rifle Squad Competition at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Dec. 19, 2024. The 7th Marine Regiment Infantry Rifle Squad Competition assesses tactical proficiency and determines the Regiment's most capable squad under simulated combat conditions. Designed to evaluate tactics, techniques, and procedures, the event also promotes professional growth and camaraderie through healthy competition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia) see less | View Image Page

The 7th Marine Regiment Infantry Rifle Squad Competition assesses tactical proficiency and determines the Regiment's most capable squad under simulated combat conditions. Leveraging Marine Corps Tactical Instrumentation System technology, the competition immerses Marines in realistic, high-pressure scenarios, capturing their decision-making processes and actions for in-depth analysis and feedback.



“MCTIS allows the Marines to receive constant feedback that shows where they were, where shots came from, and where the simulated enemies were,” said U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 3 Travis Ball, infantry weapons officer with 2nd Battalion 23rd Marine Regiment, Marine Forces Reserve.



The MCTIS is a four-piece battery-powered system that fastens to every Marine’s weapon, wrists, flak, and helmet. The equipment detects when the Marine is targeted by other weapon systems and records the effects of the Marine firing his weapon.



He went on to say, “With this information, the Marines can regroup at the end with their leadership to do debriefs and after-actions that are much more productive than we were able to have before.”



All used for different aspects of training, the competition was held at three different ranges. Range 215, a military operation on urbanized terrain “town”, tested capabilities such as patrolling, demolitions, breaching, and room clearing. Range 410, a squad-sized trench assault range, showcased Marines ability to create terrain models, plan and execute squad ambushes, and perform marksmanship assessments. In addition, Marines also conducted platoon-sized drills at Range 410A, a live-fire training range, to sharpen their unit’s skills with squad raids and attacks.



The competition determined which squad could best demonstrate resiliency, proficiency, and grit while testing physical prowess, tactical acumen, and leadership capabilities. The squads were evaluated on their physical capabilities through various hikes, squad ambushes and raids both during the day and at night.



“The purpose of this competition is to test our readiness,” explains Col. Frank Diorio Jr., a Morris County, New Jersey native, commanding officer of 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division. “We cannot just talk about it; it must be tested, tried, and true.”



On the last day, the squad competition ended with the Marines participating in an obstacle course and a warrior's meal. The squad that won the training exercise was from 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment.



“Our communication is great across the board,” said Sgt. Avory Creech, a West Milton, Ohio native, squad leader, 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment. “We are willing to help each other out to be successful. We are training every day together on squad attacks, defense, patrolling operations, so when it is time to be ready, it is second nature to us.”



Overall, this competition was designed to evaluate tactics, techniques, and procedures. The event also promotes professional growth and camaraderie through healthy competition.​



-30-