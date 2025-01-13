The Combat Center hosts Defense Innovation Unit-led Blue UAS competition to test and validate drone platforms to meet DoD requirements

Photo By Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia | A drone technician sets simulated payloads onto a Perimeter 8 during a Defense...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia | A drone technician sets simulated payloads onto a Perimeter 8 during a Defense Innovation Unit Blue UAS Refresh Challenge at Camp Wilson, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, on Nov. 4, 2024. The purpose of the challenge is to directly evaluate and assess Unmanned Aerial System platforms focused on advanced modularity and rapid-update software and shape technology choices with the most operational impact. Approved drones may join the Blue UAS list for rapid deployment, with Global ATO, which enhances the DODs ability to quickly scale and field drone technology. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia) see less | View Image Page

U.S Marine Corps story by Lance Cpl. Enge You



MARINE CORPS AIR-GROUND COMBAT CENTER, Calif. – The Combat Center hosted the Defense Innovation Unit Blue UAS Refresh Challenge, the first annual competitive event where the Tactical Training and Exercise Control Group, Marine Air-Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, played a pivotal role in guiding the selection and retention of qualified Blue Unmanned Aerial Systems intended for the Department of Defense, Nov. 2-6, 2024.



Blue UAS is a comprehensive and continuous approach from the Defense Innovation Unit to rapidly prototype and scale commercial UAS technology for the DoD. A team of U.S. service members, civilian DoD drone operators and field experts aim to identify components and capabilities of commercial drones from different flying platforms through the challenge, in order to establish and maintain a list of safe to fly, cyber-secure, and policy approved UAS.



According to U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Trent Emeneker, head technical representative with TTECG, MAGTFTC, MCAGCC, the Blue UAS shortens the process required for drones to be approved for DoD use.



“A program of record may take 5 to 8 years or longer from start to final delivery,” said Emeneker. “We short-circuit that by many factors and magnitudes.







Emeneker went on to say, “We look at commercially produced drones, verify that they are in compliance with the law, do a cyber security analysis, and then write an authority to operate. Once we do that, it can be purchased legally and used by anyone within the DoD.”







As stated by Emeneker, to maximize the lethality of our warfighters, it is critical that we get safe and up-to-date gear in their hands as soon as possible, and Blue UAS seeks to do that by delivering the technology to the DoD within 60 days, providing indispensable capabilities to our military units.







The three-day challenge facilitated over 150 day and night flights, with each platform averaging six flights. Platforms were separated into different categories by maximum weight and normal operating altitudes and evaluated for different components and capabilities.



“Drones are primarily employed for reconnaissance, surveillance, and target acquisition,” stated U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Shelby Ochs, operations officer of the Rapid Capabilities Office, Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory. “However, they also possess a range of advanced capabilities, including radio relay communication, carrying secondary payloads, and integration of various tools such as microphones, speakers, and flashlights,”



As technology continues to evolve, the focus shifts from simply enhancing drone capabilities to ensuring these tools effectively meet the needs of military personnel on the ground.



“Seeking out end users, hearing their problem sets- that’s what we want, and that’s what Blue UAS tries to do— give them capabilities that deal with the relevant problem sets they are facing today,” said Emeneker.



TTECG provided a full exercise control and fire and effects coordination center, facilitated the training and escorted end users and civilian contractors who provided the commercial UAS technology. TTECG provided all range safety officers, officers in charge, road guards, UAS pilots, and personnel required for air and fires deconfliction.



The Defense Innovation Unit Blue UAS Refresh Challenge, selects and retains qualified Blue UAS technology for the DoD, marking a step forward in advancing unmanned aerial technology for military applications.



“Drones have changed the way wars are fought,” said Emeneker. "What we are trying to do is help equip our Soldiers, Sailors, and Marines with the platforms that are going to allow them to train for, prepare, survive, and prevail in combat; that’s our mission, and that’s what we’re going to do.”



-30-