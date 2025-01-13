Photo By Kimberly Burke | U.S. Air Force Col. Gregory Huhmann takes command of the 225th Air Defense Group from...... read more read more Photo By Kimberly Burke | U.S. Air Force Col. Gregory Huhmann takes command of the 225th Air Defense Group from Col. Antony Braun during a change of command ceremony Jan. 7, 2025, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Kenneth Borchers, Assistant Adjutant General-Air and Washington Air National Guard commander, presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Kimberly D. Burke) see less | View Image Page

Col. Gregory Huhmann became the new commander of the 225th Air Defense Group during a change of command ceremony at the Western Air Defense Sector, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Jan. 7, 2025.



Huhmann replaced Col. Antony Braun, who will become the 603rd Air Operations Center deputy commander at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.



The ceremony was presided over by Brig. Gen. Kenneth Borchers, Assistant Adjutant General-Air and Washington Air National Guard commander. Borchers remarked during the ceremony that he has watched Huhmann operate over the past few years when he was the Operations and Air Component Coordination advisor (A3) for the Washington Air National Guard and he is now the right person at the right time to take command of the 225th ADG. According to Borchers, Huhmann never shies from a fight and when presented with the hardest problems and the toughest challenges, “he tapes up his hands and gets in the ring.”



At the end of the ceremony, Huhmann addressed the members of the 225th ADG and talked about his first time as a new pilot when he received a briefing on Operation Noble Eagle and how privileged he is now to join the unit that was on the other end of the radio helping to defend North America skies 24/7/365.



NORAD’s Operation Noble Eagle ensures U.S. and Canadian aerospace control, to include air defense operations, through a network of alert fighters, tankers, airborne early warning aircraft, rotary wing air interceptors, and ground-based air defense assets cued by interagency and defense radars.



Huhmann sees that it is his scared obligation to make sure 225th ADG has the resources, opportunities and support to carry out the mission in an organization that values and respects their contribution. He reinforced that the 225th ADG team are the heroes that “face today’s challenges and the dangers on behalf of all your neighbors in the U.S. and Canada.”



Huhmann entered the Air Force in 2000 having graduated from the United States Air Force Academy and was assigned to the 394th Combat Training Squadron, Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., where he managed the ground training syllabus for the B-2 Spirit formal training unit.

In 2002, he earned his pilot wings at Laughlin AFB, Texas, and went on to serve a total of 17 years in the active-duty Air Force where he has performed duties as a KC-135 Stratotanker instructor and evaluator pilot, the 22nd Operation Support Squadron Director of Operations, Chief of the Tanker Airlift Control Center’s International Clearance and Flight Plans division, and Air Mobility Command’s Evaluator Pilot for the KC-135.



In 2017, he transitioned to the Washington Air National Guard where he has served as the 141st Air Refueling Wing’s Chief of Safety, 141st Maintenance Squadron commander, and 141st Operations Support Squadron commander. During this time, he also served as the interim 141st Operations Group commander overseeing the training, equipping, and employment of KC-135’s and support staff.



From 2002 to 2021, Huhmann deployed numerous times in support of the Global War on Terror. He has accumulated nearly 1,500 combat and combat support flying hours while operating the KC-135 in support of U.S. and Allied receiver aircraft. He commanded the first detachment of KC-135s in Iraq and conducted the site survey to establish the first detachment of KC-135s in Afghanistan.