U.S. Air Force Col. Gregory Huhmann takes command of the 225th Air Defense Group from Col. Antony Braun during a change of command ceremony Jan. 7, 2025, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Kenneth Borchers, Assistant Adjutant General-Air and Washington Air National Guard commander, presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Kimberly D. Burke)