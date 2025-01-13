Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Huhmann takes command of the 225th Air Defense Group

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Photo by Kimberly Burke 

    Western Air Defense Sector

    U.S. Air Force Col. Gregory Huhmann takes command of the 225th Air Defense Group from Col. Antony Braun during a change of command ceremony Jan. 7, 2025, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Kenneth Borchers, Assistant Adjutant General-Air and Washington Air National Guard commander, presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Kimberly D. Burke)

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Washington Air National Guard
    Western Air Defense Sector
    225th Air Defense Group
    Col. Gregory Huhmann

