U.S. Air Force Col. Gregory Huhmann takes command of the 225th Air Defense Group from Col. Antony Braun during a change of command ceremony Jan. 7, 2025, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Kenneth Borchers, Assistant Adjutant General-Air and Washington Air National Guard commander, presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Kimberly D. Burke)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 16:43
|Photo ID:
|8831637
|VIRIN:
|250107-Z-YA179-1001
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Huhmann takes command of the 225th Air Defense Group, by Kimberly Burke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Huhmann takes command of the 225th Air Defense Group
No keywords found.