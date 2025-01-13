YPG chaplain reaches goal of perfect score on Army Combat Fitness Test

Photo By Ana Henderson | Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Siwemuke (left), the YPG Medical Clinic’s NCOIC and Sgt....... read more read more Photo By Ana Henderson | Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Siwemuke (left), the YPG Medical Clinic’s NCOIC and Sgt. Armando Echevarria (right) graded Chaplain Maj. Ryan Pearse (center) on Dec. 27, 2024, as he went through the six parts of Army Combat Fitness Test. He earned a perfect score of 600. (Photo courtesy of Maj. Ryan Pearse) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Garrison Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Chaplain Maj. Ryan Pearse is an accomplished man. He earned his doctorate in Ministry, served as a U.S. Army Ranger, graduated from the Military Free Fall School and now, he can add one more accomplishment to his list of accolades.



Pearse is one of possibly two chaplains in the U.S. Army to earn a perfect score on the Army Combat Fitness Test known as the ACFT.



On Dec. 27, 2024, Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Siwemuke, the YPG Medical Clinic’s NCOIC and Sgt. Armando Echevarria graded Pearse, as he went through the six parts of ACFT: three repetition maximum deadlift, standing power throws, hand release push-ups arm extension, sprint-drag-carry, a plank and two-mile run.



Pearse explained, “You have to have a minimum of two people. Someone grading you and then someone making sure you are doing it correctly.”



He started training in the summer of 2024 before attending a specialized school. In October 2024, he tested and, although he scored the highest grade in the class, he missed the perfect score by a few points due to a back injury from overtraining. He took a few weeks off training and restarted.



“I wanted to continue to train because I knew I was close to an official 600 score. So, I kept training through Christmas break, I knew I was there.”



Pearse identified his two weaknesses, the deadlift and the standing power throws, so he trained for the test using the facilities at YPG.

“I used every room in the fitness center,” said Pearse as he reminisced on his workout regimen.



The deadlift was one of two movements that challenged him. Now, it’s become a badge of honor.



“I can say I deadlifted over twice my body weight. Which I am very proud of.”



When asked how conquering this goal made him feel, he remarked, “Accomplished.” He added, “When I have a goal, I set out and I don’t care how long it takes, or what I have to do.”



Every Soldier in the U.S. Army must complete the ACFT