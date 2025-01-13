YPG chaplain reaches goal of perfect score on Army Combat Fitness Test

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Siwemuke (left), the YPG Medical Clinic’s NCOIC and Sgt. Armando Echevarria (right) graded Chaplain Maj. Ryan Pearse (center) on Dec. 27, 2024, as he went through the six parts of Army Combat Fitness Test. He earned a perfect score of 600. (Photo courtesy of Maj. Ryan Pearse)