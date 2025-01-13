Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Siwemuke (left), the YPG Medical Clinic’s NCOIC and Sgt. Armando Echevarria (right) graded Chaplain Maj. Ryan Pearse (center) on Dec. 27, 2024, as he went through the six parts of Army Combat Fitness Test. He earned a perfect score of 600. (Photo courtesy of Maj. Ryan Pearse)
This work, YPG chaplain reaches goal of perfect score on Army Combat Fitness Test, by Ana Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
YPG chaplain reaches goal of perfect score on Army Combat Fitness Test
