Reigning Champion: Fort Eustis Soldier wins Drill Sergeant of the Year

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – For one U.S. Army staff sergeant, becoming a drill sergeant was a longtime passion fueled by his experiences as a young Soldier. Now, two years later, Staff Sgt. Forrest Minahen from the128th Aviation Brigade, is not only living out his dream, but he’s excelling at the highest level. In 2023 and 2024, Minahen was named the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence’s Drill Sergeant of the Year.



“Honestly, both times I won the USAACE competition, I was shocked,” said Minahen. “I was facing the best drill sergeants in the USAACE, and I knew the results would be super close. After being announced as the winner, I felt a sense of pride because I was the one selected to represent my peers.”



Each year more than 4,000 drill sergeants compete to be evaluated on their ability to perform warrior tasks, battle drills, and land navigation. When he got to the Center of Excellence level, he competed against 14 Active Duty and Guard drill sergeants.



“At every echelon of competition, I’m always nervous going in,” he said. “But when the competition starts, my competitiveness takes over and that nervousness turns into excitement and helps me focus on the task I’m facing.”



Minahen loves competition, so when he had the chance to combine that with showcasing his drill sergeant skills, he couldn’t resist. “I’ve always tried to compete in as many competitions or activities as I could and I’ve been like this my entire life,” Minahen said who has also competed in multiple Soldier of the Year competitions.



While most drill sergeants found the competition to be physically rigorous, for Minahen it was the psychological aspect of these competitions that proved to be the toughest.



“The hardest part was the mental strain,” Minahen said. “It’s not just about physical performance; you’re also competing against the best of the best drill sergeants at each center of excellence. You’re constantly memorizing information and being put to the test on your ability to perform under pressure.”



Despite being the reigning champion, Minahen recalls getting rejected on his first try applying to become a drill sergeant.



“When I was told I had to wait, I wasn’t discouraged, said Minahen. “I’ve always believed that the squeaky wheel gets the grease. I knew I was still very young in my career, and I also knew if I bugged my branch manager, eventually a spot would open up for me.”



Minahen was right and now he’s an integral part of the process of building men and women into Soldiers.



“One of the most rewarding parts of my job is watching Soldiers progress from their civilian to their Soldier,” Minahen said. “When we push them out to their units, I know that they’re going to be productive members of the Army, continuing to hoist the flag Soldiers before them have carried.”





Looking ahead, Minahen has clear goals for his military career. He hopes to one day rise to the rank of sergeant major and also earn the expert soldier badge, further solidifying his legacy as a leader.





“I hope that my daughter one day will consider joining the military,” Minahen said, with a smile. “I’m training the next generation of Soldiers, and I hope that if she joins, she’ll have the right type of leaders, who have already set the bar high.”



For Minahen, becoming the reigning USAACE’s Drill Sergeant of the Year is just a part of his journey of leading Soldiers.



“Leadership is not about having a greater position, it’s a choice,” said Minahen. “Leaders have to make a conscious effort every day to mentor and coach their Soldiers.”



Minahen’s journey shows true leadership is about impact and not rank.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2025 Date Posted: 01.15.2025 12:27 Story ID: 489118 Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reigning Champion: Fort Eustis Soldier wins Drill Sergeant of the Year, by A1C Adisen Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.