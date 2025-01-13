New MILITARY STAR Cardholders Save 20% on First-Day Purchases Jan. 16 to 23

Courtesy Photo | Exchange shoppers can save 20% on all first-day purchases when they open and use a new...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Exchange shoppers can save 20% on all first-day purchases when they open and use a new MILITARY STAR® account Jan. 16-23. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – For the first time ever, Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can save 20% on all first-day purchases when they open and use a new MILITARY STAR® account.



From Jan. 16-23, new cardholders will receive the 20% off first-day purchases, an increase from the regular 10% discount for new cardholders. The discount will be applied as a credit on the first monthly billing statement.



“This higher-than-ever limited-time discount is just in time for shoppers looking to budget and save money in the new year,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s senior enlisted advisor. “Warfighters and their families can save on purchases beyond the first-day discount with everyday savings on food and fuel, as well as financing offers and discounts throughout the year.”



The 20% discount applies to purchases made everywhere the MILITARY STAR card is accepted, including all exchanges, commissaries, online at ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com and more.



Cardholders earn 2% in rewards points on their MILITARY STAR purchases and receive a $20 reward every 2,000 points. Rewards offer excludes the Military Clothing line of credit.



The MILITARY STAR savings continue year-round with special offers and everyday discounts such as:

• 5¢ off every gallon of fuel at Army & Air Force Exchange Service, Navy Exchange and Marine Corps Exchange facilities.

• 10% off food purchases at participating Exchange restaurants.

• Free standard shipping on online orders.



Cardholders also receive the added security of chip technology, the ease of tap to pay and the ability to add MILITARY STAR to mobile wallets.



The MILITARY STAR card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and is accepted at all military exchanges and commissaries. For more information, visit MyECP.com.