DoDEA Educational Technologists and ELA Teachers Unite in Inspiring Collaboration

Courtesy Photo | ELA Teacher Shirley Medina guides a 6th-grade class at Department of Defense Education Activity C.C. Pinckney Elementary School on Fort Jackson during a "Journey of Words" writing activity on December 10, 2024. Students use graphic organizers and digital tools to track their writing progress. (Photo Credit: Dr. Amber Groff)

In a groundbreaking effort, technology experts are teaming up with English Language Arts (ELA) teachers at Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Americas schools to enhance student learning. By collaborating and sharing ideas, they are discovering creative ways to use technology that improves student assessments throughout the year. This partnership goes beyond better test scores; it fosters a culture of creativity and active participation in the classroom.



Educational technologists also join ELA teachers in professional training sessions, engaging in meaningful conversations that drive positive changes. These sessions strengthen relationships and emphasize the benefits of collaboration.



"This collaboration between educational technologists and ELA teachers is making a significant impact in our Southeast District classrooms," said Greg Bull, Southeast District Superintendent. "By working together, we're discovering innovative ways to use technology that keep students engaged, enhance their learning, and open doors to even greater opportunities."



The impact of these partnerships is already visible. Students are more engaged and motivated as they explore how technology connects with their lessons. Teachers report increased student participation, especially in projects encouraging creative expression and technology use.



"In today's fast-paced world, where reading and writing must be presented in different and sometimes unique ways to reach all learners, collaborating with the educational technologist brings teaching ideas to life and makes instruction more accessible. I am so grateful for Mr. Shanley's support," said Shirley Medina, an ELA teacher at C.C. Pinckney Elementary School.



The collaboration has also contributed to professional growth for both educational technologists and ELA teachers. They are developing new skills and teaching methods that directly impact classroom instruction. This teamwork fosters innovation, empowering educators to experiment with new approaches and embrace creativity.



Ms. Medina added, "Working with Mr. Shanley, our school's educational technologist, has added another layer to how we teach lessons."



These successes would not be possible without the openness and collaborative spirit of ELA teachers, who continue to prioritize student success.



"Working alongside Ms. Medina has been incredibly rewarding. We've created a learning environment that combines literacy and technology skills effectively,” said Bronson Shanley, Educational Technologist at C.C. Pinckney Elementary School. “I truly appreciate Ms. Medina's creativity and dedication, which make teaching both effective and enjoyable."



Instructional Systems Specialists Jennifer Hall and Dr. Amber Groff support educators across the Southeast District. By encouraging teachers to exchange ideas during professional training days, they help schools share best practices and improve teaching strategies throughout the district. This district-wide effort strengthens the quality of assessments and enhances the learning experience for all students.



"The Southeast District's focus on collaboration between educational technologists and ELA teachers demonstrates the power of teamwork and innovation," said Hall. "By working together, we are improving assessments and inspiring students to embrace creativity and technology in their education."



This initiative is especially important to parents, ensuring their children receive a well-rounded, technology-integrated education that prepares them for future success. By promoting collaboration between educational technologists and ELA teachers, DoDEA schools provide a dynamic learning environment where students can thrive. The commitment to innovation and professional development makes DoDEA schools an excellent choice for military-connected families seeking a comprehensive, forward-thinking education.



DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 160 accredited schools in 8 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts, located on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico, and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world.