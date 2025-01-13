DoDEA Educational Technologists and ELA Teachers Unite in Inspiring Collaboration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ELA Teacher Shirley Medina guides a 6th-grade class at Department of Defense Education Activity C.C. Pinckney Elementary School on Fort Jackson during a "Journey of Words" writing activity on December 10, 2024. Students use graphic organizers and digital tools to track their writing progress. (Photo Credit: Dr. Amber Groff)