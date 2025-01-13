ELA Teacher Shirley Medina guides a 6th-grade class at Department of Defense Education Activity C.C. Pinckney Elementary School on Fort Jackson during a "Journey of Words" writing activity on December 10, 2024. Students use graphic organizers and digital tools to track their writing progress. (Photo Credit: Dr. Amber Groff)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 09:44
|Photo ID:
|8830971
|VIRIN:
|241210-D-D0522-1363
|Resolution:
|1554x1243
|Size:
|489.61 KB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DoDEA Educational Technologists and ELA Teachers Unite in Inspiring Collaboration, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DoDEA Educational Technologists and ELA Teachers Unite in Inspiring Collaboration
No keywords found.