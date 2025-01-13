U.S. Coast Guard deploys team to CNMI, Guam strengthening regional maritime security and partnerships

SANTA RITA, Guam — U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam personnel, supported by Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) San Francisco, completed a 22-day deployment across Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) to bolster regional maritime safety and security from Nov. 27 to Dec. 18, 2024.



The deployable team, including engineering support personnel and a law enforcement-capable tactical boat crew, executed a range of critical operations, including Ports, Waterways, and Coastal Security (PWCS) patrols, joint law enforcement activities, and partnership engagements. These efforts directly contribute to maintaining maritime domain awareness and fostering cooperation with regional partners.



"Deploying surge resources like this team demonstrates our commitment to ensuring maritime security across Micronesia and the Pacific," said Lt. Chelsea Garcia, U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam enforcement chief. "The presence of our teams at sea, on the docks, and alongside our partners is a powerful deterrent to unlawful activities and strengthens our collective ability to safeguard these vital waters."



Throughout the deployment, the teams conducted a combined total of nearly 67 hours underway, completing 31 boardings and issuing nine written warnings to recreational boaters lacking proper safety equipment. They also terminated the voyages of two recreational vessels and one charter vessel for missing safety equipment, such as fire extinguishers and visual signals. They further assisted in one search and rescue case, helping three people safely return to shore after their vessel became disabled near Agat, Guam. These operations exemplify the U.S. Coast Guard's multi-mission capability to respond to various maritime threats and challenges.



MSST San Francisco's team operated alongside local agencies such as the Saipan Department of Public Safety (DPS), Guam Department of Agriculture (DOAG), and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to conduct joint patrols and share best practices.



"Our collaboration with local agencies enhances our operational effectiveness and reinforces trust with the communities we serve," said Lt. j.g. John Crowley, MSST Deployable Team Leader. "Seeing our presence deter potential violators and improve maritime safety underscores the importance of these joint efforts."



In Saipan, the team partnered with DPS for joint patrols, leveraging DPS's assets to extend their reach and impact.



"Our presence sends a clear message that maritime laws are actively enforced, and our partnerships with local agencies ensure safety and security efforts continue even after we conclude our immediate patrols," said Garcia. "This shared vigilance makes a lasting difference, encouraging compliance and promoting safer waters for all."



Engineering support played a critical role in ensuring the readiness of U.S. Coast Guard assets. The team successfully repaired and overhauled key components of a Response Boat-Small, increasing operational availability and mission success.



"The return on investment from pre-deployment maintenance efforts was tremendous," said Garcia. "Having a reliable platform ready at the start of operations allowed us to maximize our time on the water and our impact on maritime safety."



The deployment highlights the U.S. Coast Guard's ongoing dedication to regional stability and security in the Pacific. By deepening partnerships and conducting joint operations, the Service enhances the collective capability to respond to maritime threats and challenges.



"While our primary focus was maritime security, we also emphasized partnership engagements to ensure the long-term sustainability of these operations," said Crowley. "Building lasting relationships with our regional partners is key to our collective success in safeguarding maritime commerce and the livelihoods of those who depend on these waters."





The U.S. Coast Guard continues to stand as a steadfast partner in the Pacific, committed to protecting lives, enforcing maritime laws, and securing vital waterways across Oceania.



-USCG-



About U.S. Coast Guard Team Guam

U.S. Coast Guard Team Guam, comprising over 350 members across Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, focused on maritime safety, security, and stewardship in Oceania. The team includes U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam and U.S. Coast Guard Base Guam and their sub-units, staffed by dedicated active-duty, reserve, and civilian personnel. With a significant presence in Guam, Saipan, and the Micronesia sub-region, this integrated team focuses on operations and logistics to support maritime safety, security, and stewardship in Oceania and maintains close ties with local communities.



About MSST San Francisco

The Maritime Safety and Security Team San Francisco is a specialized unit of the U.S. Coast Guard dedicated to enhancing maritime security and safety in the Pacific region. With a highly trained personnel team equipped to conduct law enforcement operations, port security assessments, and emergency response activities, the MSST crew collaborates closely with local, state, and federal agencies to safeguard vital maritime infrastructure and key resources.



For more information about U.S. Coast Guard actions, please contact CWO Sara Muir, public affairs officer, at sara.g.muir@uscg.mil or uscgforcesmicronesia@gmail.com.

