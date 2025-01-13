U.S. Coast Guard deploys to CNMI, strengthening regional maritime security and partnerships

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam personnel, supported by Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) San Francisco, take a moment for a photo while out conducting recreational boating safety exams with partners from CNMI's Department of Public Safety off Saipan, CNMI, on Dec. 3, 2024. The team completed a 22-day deployment across Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) to bolster regional maritime safety and security from Nov. 27 to Dec. 18, 2024. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathalie Aviles)