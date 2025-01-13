Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard deploys to CNMI strengthening regional maritime security and partnerships [Image 8 of 9]

    U.S. Coast Guard deploys to CNMI strengthening regional maritime security and partnerships

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    12.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathalie Aviles 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam personnel, supported by Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) San Francisco, take a moment for a photo while out conducting recreational boating safety exams with partners from CNMI's Department of Public Safety off Saipan, CNMI, on Dec. 3, 2024. The team completed a 22-day deployment across Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) to bolster regional maritime safety and security from Nov. 27 to Dec. 18, 2024. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathalie Aviles)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 01:51
    Photo ID: 8830806
    VIRIN: 241203-G-MD301-8798
    Resolution: 2500x1875
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: SAIPAN, MP
    Guam
    MSST
    CNMI
    PWCS
    SBT

