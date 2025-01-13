Keyport Innovation Center helps engineer overcome project delay with 3D-printed mockups

Courtesy Photo | User frame fixture on a mockup part created by NUWC Division, Keyport Mechanical...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | User frame fixture on a mockup part created by NUWC Division, Keyport Mechanical Engineer Keegan Webster at the Keyport Innovation Center for a cold spray repair project. (U.S. Navy photo by Keegan Webster/Released) see less | View Image Page

Keegan Webster was in a pinch. The mechanical engineer with Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport's Rapid Prototyping and Fabrication Technology Division was facing a roadblock on a crucial project this summer due to parts delays.



Then Webster remembered the Keyport Innovation Center onboard NUWC Division, Keyport. With its expert technical support, collaborative environment and advanced technologies like 3D printing, the KIC had been the perfect solution for another challenging project just months earlier. Webster realized he could turn to the KIC again to create 3D-printed mockups to use while waiting for the actual parts.



Thanks to this workaround, Webster was able to get his project—involving cold spray repair with advanced robotics—back on track.



"Doing 3D print mockups proved to be the best and fastest option for us to get representative parts so that we could practice the robot program, instead of waiting to get the parts and delaying the project for three weeks or more," said Webster. "The KIC was able to really fill that gap for some of the parts I needed and didn't have time to wait for."



The mockups were crucial in Webster's efforts to test the robot's toolpath program. By creating a setup that mimicked the actual parts—including a fixture to define the robot's axis rotation—he was able to refine the program and ensure everything would work together correctly before the actual parts arrived.



Webster’s team faced limitations with its own 3D printer, which was costly and time-consuming to use. Given this project’s tight budget and quick turnaround requirements, the KIC's 3D printer offered a more efficient solution.



By leveraging the KIC’s XL fused deposition modeling printer, computer-aided design software, and technical support for creating and exporting the 3D printing files, Webster was able to complete the project in two to three days.



KIC Director Jacob Snow worked closely with Webster to ensure the success of his project. Snow provided guidance on optimizing the 3D printing process, shared technical insights, and connected Webster with the necessary resources to complete the project efficiently.



Snow said Webster’s experience is a perfect example of the KIC’s mission to provide technical expertise, hands-on support, and a collaborative environment that drives innovation and growth across the command.



“This is exactly what we want the KIC to be,” Snow said. “I was able to provide Keegan with deeper knowledge about some specific aspects of his project. That’s our goal: to help people address challenges and learn new skills through their experiences with the KIC.”



Webster has a message for those who haven't yet familiarized themselves with the KIC: "It's well worth taking some time to see what the KIC has to offer. Even if you're not familiar with the technology, Jacob and his team are very helpful and can guide you through it.”



The KIC is continually adding new technical capabilities, training programs and collaborative spaces. Those interested in checking them out can contact Snow to arrange a visit.





Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport is headquartered in the state of Washington on the Puget Sound, about 10 miles west of Seattle.



