Groundbreaking Ceremony Marks Start of TRIDENT Refit Facility Expansion at NSB Kings Bay

Courtesy Photo | From left: Capt. Chris Bohner, commanding officer, Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay;...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | From left: Capt. Chris Bohner, commanding officer, Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay; Capt. Mark Parrella, program manager, Columbia Class SSBN Program (PMS 397); Capt. Miguel Dieguez, commanding officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast; Rear Adm. Robert E. Wirth, commander, Submarine Group TEN; George Rogers, CEO, RQ Construction; Capt. Michael Paisant, commanding officer, TRIDENT Refit Facility, Kings Bay; Lee Hopson, vice president of federal programs for AECOM; and Capt. Juan Hines, commanding officer, Strategic Weapons Facility Atlantic (SWFLANT), turn the dirt with gold shovels during the groundbreaking ceremony for the TRIDENT Refit Facility expansion at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay. The project will enhance maintenance capabilities for the Navy’s ballistic missile submarine fleet. see less | View Image Page

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday to mark the start of a critical expansion of the Trident Refit Facility (TRF) at Naval Submarine Base (NSB) Kings Bay, Georgia. The project will enhance maintenance capabilities for both OHIO-class and future COLUMBIA-class ballistic missile submarines, ensuring mission readiness for the Atlantic submarine fleet.



The event brought together senior Navy leaders, local officials, and project stakeholders to celebrate this milestone.



“This project is vital to ensuring the operational readiness of both the OHIO-class and COLUMBIA-class submarines, which are key to our nation’s strategic deterrence,” said Rear Adm. Robert E. Wirth, commander, Submarine Group TEN. “The expanded and upgraded facilities at Kings Bay will enable our crews to maintain these critical assets with the efficiency and excellence the mission demands.”



The TRF provides industrial and logistics support for the overhaul, modernization, and repair of Trident-equipped submarines. The expansion is essential to maintaining the readiness of the Atlantic ballistic missile submarine fleet by upgrading facilities and infrastructure to support dual-class fleet maintenance.



The project involves constructing seven new facilities, expanding and renovating five existing ones, and upgrading critical utility systems, including a chilled water plant and fiber infrastructure. These upgrades will ensure TRF Kings Bay’s operational continuity during the construction process and improve maintenance capabilities for both submarine classes.



“This critical infrastructure investment expands existing and introduces new maintenance capabilities required to sustain the Navy’s most advanced and lethal submarine platforms for the next 80 years,” said Capt. Miguel Dieguez, NAVFAC Southeast commanding officer. “We’re excited about the talented project team that has been assembled, and our team is committed to delivering this project on time and with the quality and precision required to support the Navy’s strategic deterrence mission at NSB Kings Bay.”



NAVFAC Southeast awarded the $167 million contract to RQ Construction LLC of Carlsbad, California, on Nov. 18, 2024.



“We are honored to partner with the Navy on this essential project, which underscores the importance of maintaining the readiness of the nation’s strategic deterrence capabilities,” said George Rogers, CEO of RQ Construction. “Our team is dedicated to delivering a state-of-the-art facility that meets the Navy’s rigorous standards and supports the mission at NSB Kings Bay for years to come.”



With an anticipated mission need date of Jan. 1, 2028, the expansion will ensure TRF Kings Bay can meet the Navy’s strategic deterrence mission well into the future. Coordinated construction sequencing and robust oversight measures will enable uninterrupted TRF operations throughout the project’s duration.



The expansion highlights the Navy’s commitment to ensuring the reliability and mission readiness of its ballistic missile submarine fleet.



NAVFAC Southeast, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, provides planning, design, construction, contracting, environmental services, public works, real estate, and facility maintenance for the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, Space Force, and other federal agencies across the Southeast. Its area of responsibility covers installations from Charleston, South Carolina, to Corpus Christi, Texas, and extends south to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.