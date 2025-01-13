USS Dwight D. Eisenhower transits to Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) for a Planned Incremental Availability (PIA) following historic deployment

PORTSMOUTH, Virginia – The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) arrived at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) to commence a scheduled Planned Incremental Availability (PIA) period after completing a historic nine-month deployment, Jan 8. The maintenance phase ensures the carrier’s capabilities meet future operational demands.



Dwight D. Eisenhower departed on its most recent deployment in Oct. 2023 and returned to Naval Station Norfolk in July 2024 having executed sustained operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. As the ship transitions to its maintenance phase, the focus shifts to ensuring its long-term mission readiness and technical upgrades to maintain its edge as a forward-deployed force and extend its service life.



“Our Sailors have demonstrated extraordinary resilience and operational excellence during our recent deployment,” said Capt. Chris Hill, commanding officer, Dwight D. Eisenhower. “We look forward to working with America’s finest shipyard workers to address necessary repairs and prepare the ship for a few more deployments.”



PIA 2025 will include comprehensive work on the carrier’s propulsion systems, crew habitability, combat systems, and aviation support capabilities. In addition to routine maintenance, upgrades to critical systems will ensure the carrier remains mission-ready and extends its operational effectiveness.



A PIA is part of the maintenance phase of the Navy’s Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). OFRP is a plan that helps the Navy balance operational requirements with time for training and maintenance, enabling readiness and ensuring deployability with the right skills and equipment.



“This maintenance period is a crucial opportunity to reset and upgrade the IKE after an exceptional deployment,” said Lt. Cmdr. Nicholas Meadors, ship’s maintenance manager. “Our team, alongside the skilled workforce at NNSY, will ensure that IKE is prepared to meet the Navy’s evolving mission requirements. This effort reflects a strong partnership and a shared commitment to excellence.”



The maintenance period also marks a significant opportunity for the crew to focus on professional development, family reintegration, and personal readiness after a demanding deployment.



“While our ship undergoes maintenance, our Sailors will continue to exemplify the same dedication they’ve shown throughout the deployment,” added Hill. “We will emerge from this phase stronger, ready, and more capable than ever before.”



For more information about USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, head to Facebook (/TheCVN69) or Instagram (@TheCVN69). For inquiries, email pao@cvn69.navy.mil.

