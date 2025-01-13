DLA Troop Support host 2024 Joint Subsistence Policy Board & Global Summit

The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Subsistence supply chain hosted the 2024 Joint Subsistence Policy Board and Subsistence Global Summit on May 14 and 15 in Philadelphia.



“These two important events represent the Super Bowl for our Subsistence supply chain,” said Director of Customer Operations John Sheehan. “We conduct joint monthly meetings, "huddles" with all Joint Logistics Enterprise stakeholders that lead up to the JSPB. These monthly meetings are the JSPB Advisory Committee meetings. The JSPB and JSAC are codified in the DoD Manual 1338.10, which is the playbook for the DoD Food Service Program.”



The JSPB convenes annually to develop and coordinate subsistence policy in the areas of nutrition, finance and accounting, sanitation, training, food service management information systems, and dining facility equipment & facilities, to ensure a robust and continuously improving food service programs in support of the Warfighter.



The Subsistence Global Summit convenes every two years and is intended to keep the DoD subsistence Community abreast of DLA’s posture to support the global Class I requirements of the entire Joint Warfighter community.



DLA Troop Support acts in the role of the convenor, chairman, and host for the two events.

“The JSPB and Subsistence Global Summit are two excellent opportunities to bring stakeholders together from across the Joint Logistics Enterprise for collaboration and information sharing,” said Capt. Tim Griffin, USN, Director, Subsistence supply chain. “All of which will be key to our continued success as we support warfighters around the globe in conflict.”

In addition to DLA Troop Support leaders participating during the event, DoD senior leaders were also in attendance.



“Ms. Leigh Method, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Logistics, was a crucial participant in the two sessions,” said Chief of Subsistence Readiness Division, John Trunzo. “She attended both events—which demonstrated a recognition of both the significance and criticality of subsistence support at the highest echelons of our government.”



During the JSPB, members of the Subsistence supply chain shared current initiatives being undertaken to enhance subsistence support, such as outside the continental U.S prime vendor acquisitions, technology modernization, and the continental U.S prime vendor restructuring program.

“Every decision we make as a subsistence enterprise must be made with contested logistics at the forefront and events like this will help us overcome those challenges,” Griffin added.

