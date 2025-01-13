USAG Rheinland-Pfalz team member named USAF Spouse of the Year

Courtesy Photo | Megan Miccio, a workforce development program specialist at U.S. Army Garrison...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Megan Miccio, a workforce development program specialist at U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, recently received the Joan Orr Air Force Spouse of the Year award at the Department of the Air Force level. U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin presented the award, honoring Miccio’s significant contributions and tireless efforts to support military families and make a positive impact in her community. Pictured from left are Miccio, her son Harrison, and Gen. Allvin. see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Megan Miccio, a workforce development program specialist at U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, recently received the Joan Orr Air Force Spouse of the Year award at the Department of the Air Force level.



U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David A. Flosi traveled to Germany to present the award, honoring Miccio’s significant contributions and tireless efforts to support military families and make a positive impact in her community.



“Receiving this award is an incredible honor and truly humbling,” said Miccio. “Joan Orr was a trailblazer whose dedication to supporting military families set a remarkable example, and to receive an award named after her is so meaningful. It’s inspiring to be recognized alongside a legacy that highlights the vital role military spouses play in strengthening and supporting our communities.”



As a military spouse and mother to a young child, Miccio said she has faced her share of challenges, from navigating the complexities of military life to supporting her family through deployments and relocations.



Instead of letting these challenges hold her back, Miccio said she used them as an opportunity to make a difference. She has become a passionate advocate for military spouses and families, working to address issues such as chronic spouse underemployment, access to childcare and education options for service members' children.



“Most of my husband’s career has had us overseas, and I’ve experienced the unique struggles that comes with it,” she said. “Through my advocacy, I hope to have raised awareness about the diverse needs of overseas families and sparked important conversations about how we can better support them."



Miccio's advocacy work has taken her to the highest levels of the military, where she partnered with senior leaders to push for support for military families. In 2023, she participated in a workshop with the spouse of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of staff, proposing an increase in the number of days covered by temporary living allowance for military families undergoing permanent changes of station overseas. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden endorsed the idea, and ultimately the increase was adopted across the Department of Defense, improving quality of life for military families.



In addition to advocacy, Miccio also made an impact in her local community, working as a Resilience Trainer Assistant to teach psychology-based Air Force resiliency skills to Airmen and military families to help them overcome adversity and handle the stressors they face.



Miccio said that volunteering provided her with experiences that enhanced her leadership, communication and problem-solving skills – all qualities which assisted her as her career shifted from teaching students in a classroom to working with the garrison's Directorate of Human Resources.



Michael Beando, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s director of Human Resources and Miccio’s supervisor, said her selection as the Joan Orr Air Force Spouse of the Year is well-deserved.



“Her outstanding work ethic, selfless duty and her ‘can-do’ attitude make her an invaluable asset to the garrison and community,” he said. “Megan is the embodiment of the 21st century Civilian – smart, adaptable, competent, and able to get results by building teams and coalitions.”



Beando said Miccio’s initiatives at work have set a regional standard by creating new opportunities for garrison employees to grow and develop their leadership skills. Her popular book club and training programs have been particularly successful, and her courses are consistently in high demand.



Miccio's advice to other military spouses seeking to make a difference through advocacy and community involvement is to discover their true passions and pursue them.



“You don't need a specific title or role to have an impact – numerous opportunities exist within the community, including the United Services Organization (USO), Red Cross, and various military support organizations,” she said. “Simply find your passion and say yes to getting involved!”



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.