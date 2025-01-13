Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz team member named USAF Spouse of the Year [Image 2 of 2]

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz team member named USAF Spouse of the Year

    GERMANY

    01.14.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Megan Miccio, a workforce development program specialist at U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, recently received the Joan Orr Air Force Spouse of the Year award at the Department of the Air Force level. U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin presented the award, honoring Miccio’s significant contributions and tireless efforts to support military families and make a positive impact in her community. Pictured from left are Miccio, her son Harrison, and Gen. Allvin.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 05:56
    Photo ID: 8829396
    VIRIN: 250114-A-A4479-1002
    Resolution: 4756x3164
    Size: 5.19 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Awards
    Volunteering
    strongertogether
    Target_news_europe
    SpouseoftheYear

