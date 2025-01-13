USAG Rheinland-Pfalz team member named USAF Spouse of the Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Megan Miccio, a workforce development program specialist at U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, recently received the Joan Orr Air Force Spouse of the Year award at the Department of the Air Force level. U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin presented the award, honoring Miccio’s significant contributions and tireless efforts to support military families and make a positive impact in her community. Pictured from left are Miccio, her son Harrison, and Gen. Allvin.