America’s Airfield honors President Jimmy Carter during State Funeral

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Vincent Pollastrini, assigned to the Presidential Airlift Group, crosses the flight line after marshalling Special Air Mission 39 during the departure ceremony for the State Funeral of former President Jimmy Carter at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 9, 2025. SAM 39, the designated call sign for the VC-25 aircraft during Carter's state funeral ceremonies, is otherwise known as Air Force One when the president is aboard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

Joint Base Andrews played a pivotal role in enabling Special Air Mission 39 during the State Funeral of former President Jimmy Carter, Jan. 2-9, 2025, despite a historic winter storm just days before.



As "America’s Airfield," Andrews provided installation support for the arrival and departure of President Carter’s funeral procession, providing airfield operations, logistics, medical support, public affairs, and security functions in coordination with the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region. Commanded by U.S. Air Force Col. Kelli R. Moon, Joint Team Andrews was comprised of units assigned to Joint Base Andrews and Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, ensured the success of this critical mission.



“Having the opportunity to lead a joint team of over 150 Airmen, Guardians, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen during the state funeral was truly a remarkable experience, as I witnessed their commitment to ensuring this solemn and historic event was conducted with honor and dignity,” said Moon. “Together, I believe our professionalism and compassion provided comfort to a grieving nation and reminded everyone of the values President Carter stood for.”



The 316th Wing, working alongside mission partners to include the 89th Airlift Wing, oversaw logistics, transportation, and vehicle coordination.



The 316th Civil Engineer Squadron managed movement of critical equipment, including media stands, to the U.S. Capitol at the last minute. Meanwhile, the 316th Security Forces Group worked alongside other law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety and security of the base. This included sweeping more than 350 vehicles and screening hundreds of personnel for both the arrival and departure ceremonies.



Throughout the mission, the 316th Medical Group provided critical medical support, standing ready with team members and ambulances during both the arrival and departure ceremonies. Meanwhile, the 316th Operations Group placed UH-1N helicopters and aircrew on alert to support contingency response for the JTF-NCR.



The 316th Force Support Squadron provided lodging support, securing 211 off-base hotel rooms in preparation for a winter storm, and ensuring that facilities on base, such as The Club at Andrews, were ready for use throughout the process.



In addition to the many tasks involved, the 316th Logistics Readiness Squadron provided more than 25 hours of bus support for military families and media members during the arrival and departure ceremonies.



A combined effort across five public affairs teams within the National Capital Region also worked tirelessly, coordinating media access, producing over 5,600 photos and supplemental videos, and enabling international media coverage of the events with an estimated reach of 200 million people globally.



Just days before the Jan. 7 arrival ceremony, a severe winter storm blanketed the NCR with nearly 10 inches of snow, threatening to disrupt the airfield’s operations. In response, Joint Team Andrews leaped into action, deploying snow removal crews and equipment to clear the runways and taxiways.



“They have been so dedicated to the mission and motivated to clear snow, demonstrating exceptional teamwork in the face of unprecedented challenges,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Marie T. Harnly, 316th CES commander.



A total of 65 Airmen assigned to 316th CES worked around the clock for four days to clear the runways and taxiways of snow and ice. The crew also set up essential infrastructure for the funeral, including water sources for personnel, generators for media equipment, and facilities such as trash cans and restrooms. With time running out, service members picked up show shovels and road salt to clear the remaining piece of ice from the airfield. The around-the-clock effort ensured the airfield was fully operational and ready to receive SAM 39 on schedule.



“I could not be prouder of them,” said Harnly.



At the eleventh hour, America’s Airfield was ready. Upon arrival, joint ceremonial units welcomed the late president with full military honors. With days' notice, Andrews enabled the transfer of Carter’s casket to lay in state the U.S. Capitol. Extensive preparations and rehearsals underpinned the success of SAM 39. The coordination between military branches, local law enforcement, and federal agencies allowed for the successful handling of the operation, ensuring a dignified environment for the Carter family and guests.



“Supporting the state funeral wasn’t just about sticking to the plan—it was about making it happen,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Jun S. Oh, 316th Wing and installation commander. “After the winter storm, we had to adjust, problem-solve, and overcome challenges. With the amazing teamwork across the base and our mission partners, everyone on Joint Base Andrews pulled it together and made sure we honored President Carter’s legacy in the manner befitting a commander in chief.”



In a final send-off, the late president’s remains departed from America’s Airfield on SAM 39 for interment in his hometown of Plains, Georgia. Roughly 80 media members captured the proceedings, while approximately 200 military families attended the departure ceremony to bid farewell to the former president on behalf of the nation.



Andrews’ history of supporting national and international missions continues to solidify its reputation as the premier installation in the NCR for priority airlift missions. America’s Airfield remains steadfast in its mission of service to the nation.