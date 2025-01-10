Joint Task Force Civil Support bids farewell to one of its best

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Walvoord

Joint Task Force Civil Support Public Affairs



JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Families, friends, and coworkers gathered to say farewell and good luck to U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Powers, Joint Task Force - Civil Support chief of deployed communications, at a retirement ceremony held here in his honor, Jan. 10, 2025.



Powers completed his military career after 21 years of faithful service surrounded by friends and family. Retired U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Chris Summerhill presided over the ceremony.



Powers was presented with the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, a certificate of appreciation from the U.S. President, and a wooden dumbbell plate engraved with symbols from his time at JTF-CS.



U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jimmy Addsion, JTF-CS director of communications, has known and worked with Powers for about two years and will remember him as a strong and passionate leader.



“He is the definition of excellence and initiative,” said Addsion. “He is the heart and soul of the J6 [communications directorate].”



Not only was Powers a great leader but also known for his sense of humor. This was apparent during the opening of his speech, when he said, “I was gonna write something down but, let's be honest, that's not my style.”



As the chuckles died down in the room a sense of warmth took over as Powers recounted his time in the service and some of those who shared his journey.



“Please, during the cake celebration, talk to my neighbors and friends, because without them I wouldn't have been able to do any of this,” he said.



A part of what made Powers a great leader was his ability to surround himself with supporting and caring people, both at work and outside of it.



When asked, Powers had only one thing to say about JTF-CS.



“Thank you.”

