DoDEA's Decades-Long Commitment to Building Resilience Drives Top Academic Performance

Photo By Michael ODay | Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Director Dr. Beth Schiavino-Narvaez shares a meal with prekindergarten students during family-style dining at Elliot Elementary School on MCCS Laurel Bay, South Carolina. The interaction reflects DoDEA Americas' commitment to building resilience in students by creating supportive learning environments where collaboration, empathy, and social connections help young learners thrive both academically and personally. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 160 accredited schools in 8 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts, located on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico, and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world.

Peachtree City, Ga. – For years, schools under the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) have quietly been setting a national standard in education, outperforming their peers in academic achievement. The secret behind this success? A longstanding commitment to fostering resilience in students.



By helping students understand and manage emotions, build strong relationships, and make responsible decisions, DoDEA has created a foundation for student success that balances academic rigor with personal growth. This focus on the whole child has been a driving force behind the system’s consistent top rankings on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), also known as the Nation’s Report Card.



DoDEA’s resilience-building initiatives are grounded in 21st-century educational strategies that create a supportive academic, social, and emotional growth environment. Research shows that when students feel supported, classrooms become more conducive to learning. Collaborative environments, where students work in teams or small groups, naturally develop skills like communication, conflict resolution, and teamwork—key aspects of building resilience.



“Resilience is the cornerstone of success across all aspects of Marine Corps life—both on and off the battlefield. The same is true at home, in the classroom, and within our military communities,” said Col. Mark Bortnem, Commanding Officer of MCAS Beaufort. “Using the Four Domains of Marine Corps Total Fitness—physical, mental, spiritual, and social—we take a holistic approach to strengthening the well-being of our Marines, Sailors, civilians, and their families. DoDEA’s dedication to nurturing the whole child aligns seamlessly with this philosophy, ensuring military-connected students are equipped to overcome challenges and thrive. Together, we are building a resilient, adaptable community that supports mission readiness and prepares the next generation of leaders—both in and out of uniform.”



In DoDEA classrooms, resilience is seamlessly woven into daily instruction. For example, math lessons may include group problem-solving and encourage persistence and collaboration. Literature discussions inspire empathy by analyzing characters’ challenges and responses. Science experiments often involve teamwork, teaching students how to navigate setbacks constructively.



“Helping students develop resilience has been integral to our mission for decades,” said Dr. Judith Minor, Americas Director for Student Excellence. “It’s not an add-on or a trend—it’s how we approach education. Given the numerous transitions military-connected students often need to make throughout their academic careers, resilience equips students with critical skills like self-regulation, perseverance, and collaboration, all of which translate directly to the classroom and beyond.”



“Our students are not just meeting expectations—they’re exceeding them,” said Minor. “By prioritizing resilience, we’re building leaders, innovators, and productive citizens for the future. Resilience ensures our students are not just academically capable but emotionally strong skills that set them apart not only in test scores but in life.”



