Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DoDEA Americas' Commitment to Building Student Resilience Fuels Academic Excellence [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DoDEA Americas' Commitment to Building Student Resilience Fuels Academic Excellence

    LAUREL BAY, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2025

    Photo by Michael ODay 

    Department of Defense Education Activity Americas

    Ms. Cathleen Andrews, a third-grade teacher at Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Bolden Elementary/Middle School, leads her class in a collaborative learning activity. Her classroom emphasizes building resilience by fostering teamwork, self-awareness, and responsible decision-making. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 160 accredited schools in 8 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts, located on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico, and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 15:21
    Photo ID: 8828745
    VIRIN: 250111-D-NW961-2612
    Resolution: 3051x1716
    Size: 589.31 KB
    Location: LAUREL BAY, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: LAUREL BAY, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoDEA Americas' Commitment to Building Student Resilience Fuels Academic Excellence [Image 2 of 2], by Michael ODay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DoDEA Americas' Commitment to Building Student Resilience Fuels Academic Excellence
    DoDEA Americas' Commitment to Building Student Resilience Fuels Academic Excellence

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DoDEA's Decades-Long Commitment to Building Resilience Drives Top Academic Performance

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DODEA Americas
    World Class Education
    21st-century education

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download