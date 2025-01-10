DoDEA Americas' Commitment to Building Student Resilience Fuels Academic Excellence

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ms. Cathleen Andrews, a third-grade teacher at Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Bolden Elementary/Middle School, leads her class in a collaborative learning activity. Her classroom emphasizes building resilience by fostering teamwork, self-awareness, and responsible decision-making. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 160 accredited schools in 8 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts, located on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico, and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world.