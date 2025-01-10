From High-Tech to the High Seas: A Sailor’s Inspiring Journey

U.S. Navy Seaman Yuxi Chen, formerly of the Silicon Valley tech sector, graduated from the University of Minnesota. While pursuing a Doctor of Pharmacy at the University of Wisconsin, she is forgoing a high paying position in the pharmaceutical industry and instead aspires to travel the world and embrace a vibrant lifestyle in the United States Navy. During her time in the Delayed Entry Program (DEP), she discovered her new passion in Navy fitness and healthy living, and inspiring Future Sailors to do the same. During her fitness journey, she says she lost 50 pounds and found a new version of herself. “It feels like I’ve been reborn”, said Chen.



Before joining the Navy, Chen struggled with her weight due to a sedentary work-from-home lifestyle during the pandemic. At her heaviest, she weighed 204 pounds and was experiencing health issues related to weight gain. On January 18, 2024, she was interviewed by Retail Specialist Second Class Petty Officer Wang from Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) Santa Clara in California. Chen expressed that Petty Officer Wang helped her create a weight loss plan and, from that moment, her journey began. Chen said, "I never thought I would find the strength to change until I learned about the Navy’s DEP and long-term health benefits provided by the Navy’s Physical Readiness Program."



Thanks to her determination during her time in DEP, Chen now maintains a healthy weight of 148 pounds, with a goal of reaching 121 pounds. “I went from barely being able to do one push-up and struggling with planks, to now completing 55 push-ups in two minutes and running for 20 minutes without fatigue,” said Chen. Her transformation was more than just physical; she overcame years of self-doubt and self-criticism, embracing a newfound level of self-confidence and realizing her true potential. Her mindset shifted—she became more disciplined and efficient in both her professional and personal life.



Chen is not only healthier, but the Navy provided more meaning into her life. “The Navy did not just provide me with a stable job, it gave me a second chance to become the best version of myself to explore life in the world,” said Chen. Chen’s story also had an impact on her recruiter, Petty Officer Wang. Silicon Valley is home to many high-tech companies and high-paying jobs, making military recruitment a tough market. However, Petty Officer Wang shared, “We don’t give up on applicants just because they might not qualify after the first interview. We give them time, provide a plan, and offer the right support. If they stay committed, one day they will qualify and become United States Navy Sailors.”





NTAG Golden Gate spans northern California, including the San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Central Coast, and Central Valley. Headquartered in Mountain View, it consists of 10 divisions with 38 Navy Recruiting Stations, 4 Navy Reserve Stations, 3 Officer Recruiting Stations, and 2 Military Entrance Processing Stations. Its mission is to recruit top talent for the Navy's success and sailor growth. Follow NTAG Golden Gate on Facebook and Instagram (@nataggoldengate).

