    From High-Tech to the High Seas: A Sailor’s Inspiring Journey

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Li Zhang 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate

    MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. – Fire Controlman Seaman Yuxi Chen (right) and Retail Specialist 2nd Class Xue Wang pose for a photo during an interview about Chen’s experience as a new Sailor at Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate. (U.S. Navy photo by Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Li Zhang)

