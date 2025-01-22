From High-Tech to the High Seas: A Sailor’s Inspiring Journey

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. – Fire Controlman Seaman Yuxi Chen (right) and Retail Specialist 2nd Class Xue Wang pose for a photo during an interview about Chen’s experience as a new Sailor at Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate. (U.S. Navy photo by Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Li Zhang)