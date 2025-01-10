Paxville native earns NMRTC Beaufort 2024 Sailor of the Year

By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaiah M. Williams, Navy Office of Community Outreach



Millington, Tenn. - Petty Officer 2nd Class Caleb Ellis, a native of Paxville, South Carolina, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Navy Medical Readiness Training Command Beaufort.



Ellis graduated from Manning High School in 2006.



The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Paxville.



“I was awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for being named NMRTC Beaufort's 2024 Sailor of the Year.,” Ellis said.



Ellis joined the Navy eight years ago. Today, Ellis serves as a hospital corpsman.



Being named Sailor of the Year shows recognition to the hard-working team I have around me. It is important for Sailors to know that what we do matters and is noticed by our leadership. I am proud to be a role model for my junior Sailors and to assist them in reaching their professional and personal goals. One team, one fight.

