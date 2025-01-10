Date Taken: 01.06.2025 Date Posted: 01.13.2025 12:18 Photo ID: 8828326 VIRIN: 250106-N-CQ135-6002 Resolution: 3132x4016 Size: 1.47 MB Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, NMRTC Beaufort Sailor of the Year Hospital Corpsman Second Class Caleb Ellis, by Lindsay Schreiber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.