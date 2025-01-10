Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRTC Beaufort Sailor of the Year Hospital Corpsman Second Class Caleb Ellis

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2025

    Photo by Lindsay Schreiber 

    Naval Hospital Beaufort

    Beaufort S.C.- Hospital Corpsman second class Caleb Ellis named Sailor of the Year for Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Beaufort.

