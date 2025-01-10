Pioneering IT advancements at Army Sustainment Command

Photo By Sarah Ridenour | Terry Johnston, an IT specialist in the G6 (Information Management) Enterprise...... read more read more Photo By Sarah Ridenour | Terry Johnston, an IT specialist in the G6 (Information Management) Enterprise Operations Division, has played a pivotal role in enhancing U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s IT capabilities. His contributions include streamlining the command’s IT life cycle process, integrating Microsoft Teams phones, and the expansion of the Army Enterprise Service Management Platform capabilities. see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – In the ever-evolving world of information technology, U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s G6 (Information Management) directorate stands out as a driving force behind technological innovation and efficiency. With nearly two decades of experience supporting ASC, Terry Johnston, an IT specialist in the Enterprise Operations Division, has played a pivotal role in enhancing the command’s IT capabilities.

ASC provides Soldiers across the globe with the right equipment, at the right place and time, and in the right condition. The G6 team enables ASC to sustain Soldiers worldwide through effective and efficient communication, allowing leaders to stay informed of worldwide operations and make decisions quickly, track movement of troops and equipment, and more.

Johnston’s contributions have been pivotal in modernizing ASC’s IT infrastructure, streamlining processes, and introducing cutting-edge tools. His efforts support the G6’s mission to deliver seamless communication and technological solutions that enable the command to execute its logistics operations effectively.

“I have invested two decades supporting the command’s mission and can honestly say it has been a positive experience,” said Johnston. “In government service, success cannot be achieved alone, it takes a team. It requires knowledge of your environment, regulations, and the ability to ask questions and challenge assumptions.”

Johnston’s work has led to the integration of new technologies such as Microsoft 365 tools and the Army Enterprise Service Management Platform, positioning ASC as an early adopter of IT advancements.

In 2020, Department of Defense employees were sent home to telework due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing operations to shift to a digital space. The aftermath of COVID-19 brought many changes to workplace conditions, such as an increase in remote work or telework, that carry on to today.

One initiative that Johnston led that revolutionized the command’s remote work capabilities was the introduction of the Microsoft Teams Phone.

“Teams Phone was a capability we had been awaiting since we started using Microsoft Teams,” Johnston said. “Kicking off the effort required identifying the gatekeeper and championing ASC’s participation. Improvement seldom occurs without initiative and effort.”

The early adoption of Microsoft Teams Phone significantly enhanced telework initiatives by allowing employees to maintain a work phone number that operated from their laptops, bypassing the need for a traditional landline phone.

Johnston is also directing the expansion of AESMP’s capabilities, which extend far beyond its role as an IT ticket submission platform.

“AESMP has built-in Software Asset Management and Hardware Asset Management features that will eventually allow our IT professionals to manage assets from cradle to grave,” Johnston said. “ASC is leading the way in this effort, which will provide a single authoritative source for managing assets across the enterprise.”

This initiative promises to simplify IT management processes by allowing IT professionals more opportunities to manage equipment and support employee onboarding and offboarding. This increases employee efficiency and productivity as well as saves the command money, which ultimately enhances the command’s operational readiness.

Additionally, Johnston has been spearheading a command-level effort to unify and streamline the IT life cycle management process across the ASC enterprise. By identifying inefficiencies in the IT life cycle process, Johnston has ensured that ASC remains agile in addressing operational needs and preserving resources.

The IT life cycle is more than just replacing computers, Johnston explained. “We defined requirements, documented existing processes, and identified ways to increase efficiency. For example, introducing 2-in-1 tablets addressed unique user needs, while centralizing and consolidating IT purchases at our brigades reduced budgetary demands and laid the groundwork for future modernization.”

This streamlined approach not only optimized resources but also set conditions for seamless adoption of next-generation IT systems.

Much of Johnston’s work involves looking ahead to anticipate future needs of the command. His ability to anticipate trends and champion change ensures that ASC stays ahead of emerging challenges.

“He has an innate ability to always be looking forward with regard to future trends, to anticipate upcoming and potential regulation and policy changes and to provide program updates though thorough data analysis and research,” stated Johnston’s supervisor, Randal Sayer, Enterprise Operations Division chief.

Johnston’s IT journey began at ASC in 2004 as a contractor on the Army Prepositioned Stocks-3 ammunition support team. He later supported ASC’s IT helpdesk during the transition to Windows XP and contributed to contingency communications during the 2010 Haiti earthquake. These early experiences laid the foundation for his career, equipping him with the skills and perspective to tackle complex challenges.

Since joining ASC as an Army Civilian in 2016, Johnston has been instrumental in expanding the command’s capabilities, earning recognition for his innovative approach and commitment to collaboration.

“Your outstanding IT and project management skills have ensured that this command continues to communicate and collaborate with the highest level of confidence,” said Brig. Gen. John “Brad” Hinson in a one-star note to Johnston last summer. “Your efforts in implementing multiple Windows operating system updates, migrating to Microsoft Teams/Army 365, and managing enterprise licensing have been invaluable.”

As ASC navigates an increasingly digital operating environment, Johnston remains committed to driving innovation and collaboration. “Do not be discouraged if you do not have all the answers, ask your peers; sometimes the answer is a cubicle, or Teams message away,” he said. “If I can leave my successor with a last thought, it would be simple: ‘Do better.’”

Johnston’s dedication to modernizing IT infrastructure and fostering teamwork underscores the critical role technology plays in enabling ASC’s mission. Thanks to dedicated employees such as Johnston, ASC continues to enhance its technological capabilities, ensuring the command remains ready to support Soldiers worldwide.

