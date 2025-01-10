Pioneering IT advancements at Army Sustainment Command

Terry Johnston, an IT specialist in the G6 (Information Management) Enterprise Operations Division, has played a pivotal role in enhancing U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s IT capabilities. His contributions include streamlining the command’s IT life cycle process, integrating Microsoft Teams phones, and the expansion of the Army Enterprise Service Management Platform capabilities.
