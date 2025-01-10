Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pioneering IT advancements at Army Sustainment Command [Image 2 of 2]

    Pioneering IT advancements at Army Sustainment Command

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2025

    Photo by Sarah Ridenour  

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Terry Johnston, an IT specialist in the G6 (Information Management) Enterprise Operations Division, has played a pivotal role in enhancing U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s IT capabilities. His contributions include streamlining the command’s IT life cycle process, integrating Microsoft Teams phones, and the expansion of the Army Enterprise Service Management Platform capabilities.

    G6
    information management
    IT Specialist
    army civilian

