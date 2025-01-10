D.C. National Guard Supports State Funeral of Former President Jimmy Carter

Photo By Master Sgt. Arthur Wright | Soldiers from the District of Columbia National Guard provide escort support to state...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Arthur Wright | Soldiers from the District of Columbia National Guard provide escort support to state governors during the state funeral for the 39th President of the United States, Jimmy Carter, in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 9, 2024. The D.C. National Guard continues its unique role in national events as the only Guard element under direct presidential authority since its establishment in 1802. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON – Soldiers and Airmen from the District of Columbia National Guard (DCNG) provided escort and disaster response support during the state funeral for the 39th President of the United States, Jimmy Carter, held Thursday at Washington National Cathedral.



The D.C. National Guard collaborated with multiple agencies, including the Department of Defense, U.S. Secret Service, D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Metropolitan Police Department, and D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services, to ensure safety and support for those attending events in and around the city.



“The National Guard across the 54 states and territories is ‘Always Ready, Always There’ to support the needs of the public, our communities, and our nation," said U.S. Army Col. Jonathan Ebbert, Combatting WMD Division Chief for NGB-J39, National Guard Bureau, and D.C. National Guard Multi-Agency Augmentation Command (MAC) Division Chief. “This mission is a blend of meeting a national need while honoring public appreciation for a former president.”



Col. Ebbert led a task force of D.C. National Guard officers who served as funeral escorts for state governors attending the event. Additionally, Guard members acted as liaison officers within partner agencies across the District.



“This is about ensuring a safe environment for everyone in the city, whether they are attending the services honoring a late president or working to ensure the event proceeds safely,” Col. Ebbert said.



The Jan. 9 services included a departure ceremony at the U.S. Capitol, a National Funeral Service at Washington National Cathedral, and a departure ceremony from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Attendees included the President and First Lady, the Vice President and Second Gentleman, members of Congress, the Supreme Court, former Presidents, and other distinguished guests.



“Those of us who wear the uniform represent more than ourselves,” Col. Ebbert added. “We represent the National Guard and the Department of Defense, today and every day that we serve.”



The DCNG’s 33rd Civil Support Team (CST) also provided chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection and response support during the events.