347th Operational Support Squadron conducts airdrop training

Moody Air Force Base, Ga. – U.S Air Force Airmen from the 347th Operational Support Squadron and the 71st Rescue Squadron conducted an airdrop and reconstitution training at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 18, 2024.



The training is essential for equipping aerial delivery Airmen with the skills needed for real-world operational airdrop and reconstitution procedures. This ensures that the personnel are prepared and capable of meeting any challenges as the support for real-world taskings advance.



“Historically we were limited to only rigging training loads for airdrops. However, with new guidance from Headquarters Air Force (HAF), we now have the opportunity to obtain a special experience identifier,” said Tech. Sgt. Scott Mauller 347th OSS aerial delivery service branch section chief. “This makes it crucial for us to become highly proficient in operational airdrop rigging procedures, enabling us to expand our capabilities and support real-world missions effectively.”



Recognizing the need for enhanced training, Mauller explained that the shift in guidance is not just about increasing individual skills but also about fostering a collective proficiency among the teams involved.



“Our intent is to enhance the proficiency and capabilities of all rescue aircrew and 2T2 riggers in inspecting and rigging operational airdrop equipment,” Mauller said. “By doing so, we aim to improve our effectiveness during real-world rigging scenarios, ensuring that we can provide vital support to our sister services during operations downrange.”



This focus on enhancing proficiency not only benefits current operations but also lays the groundwork for future advancements in the field. As such, the impact of this training extends beyond immediate effectiveness and supports the long-term development of Airmen.



“For qualified riggers, this change expands their scope of capabilities rather than limiting it,” said Senior Airman Logan Draiss, 347th OSS joint airdrop inspector. “It also fosters greater professional growth within the airdrop community.”



The airdrop and reconstitution training represents a significant step forward for U.S. Air Force Airmen, enhancing their operational readiness and professional development. This commitment to training ensures that the 347th OSS and the 71st RQS are well-prepared to provide vital support to their sister services, reinforcing the Air Force's overall mission effectiveness.

