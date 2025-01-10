Living DCSA Values Campaign: U.S. Space Force Col. Bree Fram

Photo By Sgt. Marcel Bassett | U.S. Space Force Col. Bree Fram shares how she overcame challenges to serve in the...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Marcel Bassett | U.S. Space Force Col. Bree Fram shares how she overcame challenges to serve in the military in response to an interview question. Fram's story and perspective were featured during a Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) 'Living the DCSA Values' speaker series event, held at the agency's Quantico, Va., headquarters on Dec. 19, 2024. (DOD Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Marcel Bassett.) see less | View Image Page

“Living my values means being my authentic self, no matter the space or room I enter,” said U.S. Space Force Col. Bree Fram, who spoke as a part of Living DCSA’s Values Campaign on Dec. 19, 2024. Gatekeepers gathered in person and virtually to listen to Fram discuss the values of service and people.



In July 2024, the agency launched the Living DCSA’s Values Campaign, which is centered on spreading awareness of DCSA’s values, providing resources to help employees exemplify agency values, and giving recognition to exceptional Gatekeepers through Gatekeeper spotlights.



Fram is an author, podcaster, keynote speaker, active-duty colonel and an astronautical engineer. Fram also co-leads the Department of the Air Force LGBTQ+ Initiatives Team, dedicated to eliminating barriers to LGBTQ+ military service in the Air and Space Force.



Currently stationed at the Pentagon, Fram develops the requirements for future Space Force capabilities. Prior to recommissioning into the Space Force in 2021, she served 18 years in a wide variety of Air Force positions including a research and development command position and an oversight role for all Air Force security cooperation activity with Iraq. In earlier assignments, Fram served in the Air Force Directorate of Strategic Plans, as a legislative fellow at the U.S. Capitol, and deployed to Qatar and Iraq as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom.



Fram touched on being a member of the LGBTQ+ community and serving the country under the “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy. “As members of the community, we always had to use our mental energy to protect our identity and hide who we were,",” said Fram. “Doing this for a big chunk of my career, prevented me from being the best leader I could be.”



She acknowledged several challenges in her tenure. “For much of my career, I was perceived as Captain America with a shield in front of me. It was not until I transitioned and displayed my own humanity and vulnerability that my people were willing to open up and bring me their issues.” She noted her most notable challenge as a transgender service member occurred when an executive order reversed the allowance of transgender service members in the military. During this time, Fram recounted relying on her values and the oath that she took to uphold the U.S. Constitution. “What am I going to do today? I’m going to lace up my boots and get the job done.”



Fram highlighted the significance of knowing her personal value and the oath that she took to protect and serve the United States. “When your beliefs are challenged, it is important to remember your internal reservoir that emphasizes your value.”



“I can be better tomorrow than I am today,” said Fram. She emphasized the importance of operating in a growth mindset, noting that it is important as leaders to not only invest in us, but to also invest in the next generation. “When the hard times arise, we can ensure that our investments have prepared us as a country to conquer the obstacles ahead.” Fram was adamant in her of belief of ensuring that everyone feels included no matter how big or small the assignment is.



She ended the conversation stating that the three most important characteristics that defined and led to success in her almost 20-year career in the Department of Defense are: “authenticity, passion and the value of multiple perspectives.”