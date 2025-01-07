Army Esports Team and Gaming Trailer at EBRPSS Esports Expo

BATON ROUGE, La.— The U.S. Army hosts the East Baton Rouge Parish Schools (EBRPSS) Esports Expo and chance to meet the Army’s Professional Esports Team alongside its Official U.S. Army Gaming Trailer, Saturday, January 11, from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.



The Official U.S. Army Gaming Trailer, titled The Esports Gaming Experience, contains gaming towers and chairs equipped with the latest games for multi-platform competitive gaming, designed to help students understand the Army’s vast career fields and how gaming skills can be used in service.



“The Esports program in Baton Rouge has quicky realized its return on investment into its students which ultimately improves the overall quality of East Baton Rouge Schools themselves,” Capt. Terron Riggins, Baton Rouge Recruiting Company Commander, said. “With the right resources, we wanted to support that same investment into the students.”



EBRPSS’s budding Esports Program is offering distinguished opportunities to local student-gamers, where the Army will be involved in events throughout the year in conjunction with the program.



The Army’s professional Esports players will be on-site during the tournament for Q&A with student-gamers. (Bios & Photos)



“Our thought with bringing the Army’s Esports Team was to align with EBRPSS in making sure student-gamers understand how professional careers evolve from these skills; and how they can be used to serve their country,” Riggins said.



“This Esports expo is not one our normal scheduled events, but we will be running open tournaments for anyone to join if they sign up onsite with each tournament winner getting a prize,” said Jeffery Harrison, Director of Network Operations and Esports, EBRPSS. “We will also show our Esports program and hope to get more students to participate in our leagues in future events and in our student ambassador program.”



For more information to conduct an interview with uniformed Army personnel on-site, contact Capt. Terron Riggens, terron.m.riggins.mil@army.mil at 504-813-4163.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2025 Date Posted: 01.10.2025 14:41 Story ID: 488920 Location: BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Esports Team and Gaming Trailer at EBRPSS Esports Expo, by Jonathan Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.