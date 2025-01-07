Photo By Senior Airman Ricardo Sandoval | U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Codi Clemmons, 354th Fighter Wing public affairs officer, poses...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Ricardo Sandoval | U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Codi Clemmons, 354th Fighter Wing public affairs officer, poses with her custom Miss Rodeo Alaska chaps at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Nov. 15, 2024. Clemmons chaps are made of leather with the state of Alaska displayed on the thigh design and the Air Force logo at the bottom. Her chaps represent her dedication to the Air Force and her role as Miss Rodeo Alaska 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ricardo Sandoval) see less | View Image Page

EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, Alaska – When you hear the word "rodeo," it’s not often linked to the Air Force; yet for me, the two go hand in hand.



The resilience, determination, and camaraderie that define both my rodeo and military journeys, is reflected in my call sign “Rodeo.”



As a member of the U.S. Air Force, I take pride in being a spokesperson and military representative. While off duty, I proudly represent the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) and the western way of life as Miss Rodeo Alaska 2024.



Being the first active-duty U.S. Air Force member to win this title is a privilege. At rodeos, I get to introduce the Air Force to communities that rarely encounter it, and in the Air Force, I share rodeo stories with those who've never ridden a horse.



For me, rodeo has always been personal. Growing up on a small farm in Coffee Springs, Alabama, I was practically born in the saddle—my parents had me riding horses before I could walk. From barrel racing to cowboy-mounted shooting and performing with my family's equestrian drill team, rodeo has shaped who I am and how I connect with others.



My passion for horses introduced me to the world of rodeo queen pageants, inspiring me to pursue a state title after participating in the West Point Rodeo Queen Pageant while attending Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama.



During college, I was part of ROTC, which prepared me for my next chapter, commissioning into the U.S. Air Force and receiving orders to serve as a Public Affairs Officer at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. Shortly after arriving to The Last Frontier, I connected with the Miss Rodeo Alaska Inc. board, and as luck would have it, they were searching for their next Miss Rodeo Alaska.



Eager to pursue this opportunity, I embraced the unique challenges of the selection process. Traditionally, the board holds a pageant, but I completed three interviews on Zoom, rode several horses, and met the board to receive the required 70 percent before being crowned Miss Rodeo Alaska 2024, on April 14, 2024.



Since then, I attended 15 rodeos, participated in five parades, and made over 24 appearances throughout Alaska, Canada, and the nation. I have been featured on news programs, radio shows, and “The Cowboy Channel.” I can also be seen in a local commercial produced by Gene’s Chrysler dealership and in a story by the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.



From Nov. 30 to Dec. 8, 2024, I represented The Last Frontier state and the U.S. Air Force nationally at the 2025 Miss Rodeo America Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada. This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and truly an honor to advocate for the two things closest to my heart: serving my country and riding horses.



Leaving Vegas, I carried more than just the Competitive Spirit Award scholarship—I carried the heartfelt words of a friend who told me I'd never truly know how many lives I had touched through this experience. While I didn't leave with the crown, I walked away with valuable new friendships. Excitedly, I returned to Alaska, where my chaps will rest, waiting for the next rodeo season to begin.