DHA Hospitals Earn Top Honors From the Leapfrog Group

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – The Leapfrog Group has named two Defense Health Agency hospitals among the best in the nation. This shows the military's strong focus on keeping patients safe and providing high-quality care.



The two hospitals are:

• Bassett Army Community Hospital at Fort Wainwright, Alaska. Leapfrog Group named it a Top General Hospital.

• Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital at Fort Johnson, Louisiana. Leapfrog named it a Top Rural Hospital.



Fewer than six percent of hospitals earned a spot on Leapfrog’s 2024 Top Hospitals list.



“It’s a big achievement to be the only hospitals recognized in Alaska and Louisiana,” said Dr. Paul Cordts, DHA’s Deputy Assistant Director for Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer. “It shows that the Military Health System can deliver excellent care, even in rural and remote areas.”



How is this measured?

Leapfrog Group uses infection rates, surgery results, and patient satisfaction in its Top Hospital ratings. Reaching these high standards takes teamwork, focus, and a strong commitment to safety and quality.



“This honor is a result of the hard work of our teams to keep patients safe and healthy,” Cordts said. “Our staff and providers strive every day to deliver the best care possible.”



Who is Leapfrog?

The Leapfrog Group is a national group that checks how safe and effective hospitals are. Its Top Hospital award is one of the most respected honors in health care. Hospitals must show top results in many safety and quality areas to earn this award.



Why is this important?

This recognition highlights how important military hospitals are in caring for service members, their family members, and their communities. Bassett Army Community Hospital and Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital stand out for their dedication to excellent care and patient safety.



