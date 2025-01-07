Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DHA Hospitals Earn Top Honors From the Leapfrog Group

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Health Agency

    The Leapfrog Group's Top Hospital award is one of the most respected honors in health care. Bassett Army Community Hospital and Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital stand out for their dedication to excellent care and patient safety.

