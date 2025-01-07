131st Bomb Wing names 2025 Outstanding Airmen of the Year

The 131st Bomb Wing named its 2025 Outstanding Airmen of the Year, Friday January 3, 2025.



The Airmen selected were recognized for their commitment to excellence and professionalism in their duties, as well as setting the standard for their fellow Airmen to follow.



“I’m extremely proud of all of our Airmen’s accomplishments this year,” said 131st Bomb Wing Command Chief Master Sergeant, Jason Henke. “The competition for our Outstanding Airmen of the Year was intense, with outstanding efforts displayed across the entire wing. From home station to combat, our Airmen continue to crush the mission and prepare themselves for the future.”



The honorees, hailing from across the wing’s nearly 1200 Airmen at Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster, Missouri, and Jefferson Barracks Air National Guard Station in St. Louis, are:



• Junior Enlisted Airman of the Year: Airman 1st Class Abigail McKinnon, 131st Force Support Squadron

• Noncommissioned Officer of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Jacob Ellison, 131st Operations Support Squadron

• Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year: Senior Master Sgt. Matt Lakin, 239th Combat Communications Squadron

• First Sergeant of the Year: Master Sgt. Jake Noel, 131st Civil Engineer Squadron

• Company Grade Officer of the Year: 1st Lieutenant Thomas Dissette, 131st Medical Group

• Civilian of the Year: Mr. Ricky Clausing, 131st Bomb Wing Staff Agencies



Winners in the state-level competition are expected to be announced later this year.



The 131st Bomb Wing is a total force partner in the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber mission at Whiteman AFB in Knob Noster, Missouri, and responsible for air operations command and control support for US Indo-Pacific Command from Jefferson Barracks Air National Guard Station in St. Louis. The 131st Bomb Wing ensures relevant full-spectrum readiness to execute national defense today and is always ready to provide civil support across Missouri and the Homeland.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2025 Date Posted: 01.08.2025 14:43 Story ID: 488857 Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 131st Bomb Wing names 2025 Outstanding Airmen of the Year, by MSgt John Hillier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.