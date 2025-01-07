Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    131st Bomb Wing Outstanding Airmen of the Year

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    131st Bomb Wing Outstanding Airmen of the Year

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Hillier 

    131st Bomb Wing

    The 131st Bomb Wing's Outstanding Airmen of the Year, clockwise from top left, Airman 1st Class Abigail McKinnon, Tech. Sgt. Jacob Ellison, Senior Master Sgt. Matt Lakin, Mr. Ricky Clausing, 1st Lieutenant Thomas Dissette, and Master Sgt. Jake Noel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Master Sgt. John E. Hillier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 14:43
    Photo ID: 8824813
    VIRIN: 250108-Z-ZJ131-2001
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 131st Bomb Wing Outstanding Airmen of the Year, by MSgt John Hillier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    131st Bomb Wing names 2025 Outstanding Airmen of the Year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Whiteman AFB
    Missouri Air National Guard
    131st Bomb Wing
    Outstanding Airmen of the Year

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download