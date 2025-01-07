The 131st Bomb Wing's Outstanding Airmen of the Year, clockwise from top left, Airman 1st Class Abigail McKinnon, Tech. Sgt. Jacob Ellison, Senior Master Sgt. Matt Lakin, Mr. Ricky Clausing, 1st Lieutenant Thomas Dissette, and Master Sgt. Jake Noel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Master Sgt. John E. Hillier)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2025 14:43
|Photo ID:
|8824813
|VIRIN:
|250108-Z-ZJ131-2001
|Resolution:
|2700x1800
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 131st Bomb Wing Outstanding Airmen of the Year, by MSgt John Hillier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
131st Bomb Wing names 2025 Outstanding Airmen of the Year
No keywords found.