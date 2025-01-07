U.S. Army Esports Team Visits Baton Rouge: Bios & Photos

Name: SPC Nicholas Harrop

Gamertag: Hakashi

Position: Esports Team Member - (Rocket League)

MOS: 15W - Unmanned Aircraft Operator

Enlisted: Sep 2018

Date of Birth: 08 Dec 1998

Hometown: Cape Coral, FL



Specialist Harrop Nicholas was born in Panama City, Panama and is a husband and an expecting father. He is a child of a military family, raised all around the world. He acquired his GED to follow his father by enlisting into the military in 2018. He has been playing games his entire life after being introduced to them by his brothers, He served for 4 years as a 15W (Unmanned Aircraft Operator) before joining the Army Esports team.



SPC Harrop has been a part of the gaming community playing competitive games since the age of 5. He enjoys the experience the games provide whether that be the gameplay or the people you get to meet and befriend in the process. It took him 3 years after joining the military to even find out that they had an esports team and he instantly knew he wanted to be a part of it. He had always hoped he would someday get to be a part of a team improving with his teammates.



As a Specialist in the US Army, Harrop has been recognized for his exceptional service and his dedication to his unit while being stationed at Wheeler Army Airfield, HI. He is excited to excel in his current job here at Fort Knox as well as continuing his military career.



Name: CPL Zakeree T. Chapa

Gamertag: Zak.

Position: eSports Team Member - Rocket League

MOS: 42A - Human Resource Specialist

Enlisted: Sep 2016

Date of Birth: 19 OCT 1996

Hometown: Mount Pleasant, TX



CPL Zakeree Chapa was born in Mount Pleasant Texas and married to Danielle Gunter. He decided to join the military shortly after high school to experience the world. He currently has been enlisted for 6 years and is striving to complete the full 20.



CPL Chapa has been playing video games since he was 5 years old. A sense of accomplishment in winning or improving his craft in his main game (Rocket League) is was drives him. Video games also is an outlet where he can forget the negative and focus on the positives.



Enlisting as a human resource specialist, CPL Chapa has been to three different duty stations; Wheeler AAF, HI, Fort Leonard Wood, MO, and currently Fort Knox, KY. While serving in Hawaii CPL Chapa was recognized for being the NCOIC and OIC during a Pacific Pathways rotation to Thailand and Philippines.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2025 Date Posted: 01.08.2025 10:11 Story ID: 488827 Location: US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Esports Team Visits Baton Rouge: Bios & Photos, by Jonathan Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.