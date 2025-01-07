USS Milius Strengthens Partnerships Through Manila, Philippines Port Visit

Courtesy Photo | 241126-N-DM318-1195 Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 241126-N-DM318-1195 Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69), pose for a photo following the conclusion of a basketball game against San Juan City Disaster Risk Management Office (CDRRMO) first responders in Manila, Philippines, Nov. 26, 2024. Milius is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement) see less | View Image Page

MANILA, Philippines (Nov. 29, 2024) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) departed Manila, Philippines following a scheduled port visit, Nov. 29.

This port call highlighted the U.S. continued cooperation with partner nations and our strong support for the region.

“We are honored to receive such a warm welcome in this beautiful country,” said Cmdr. Leif Gunderson, the commanding officer of Milius. “This port visit provided Milius a great opportunity for routine maintenance and also allowed Sailors the chance to experience all the great things the Philippines has to offer. Our Sailors were happy to participate in professional engagements, and community service projects while enjoying Filipino culture.”

During the port visit Sailors were able to explore the surrounding areas through tours sponsored by ship’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR), as well as connect with the people of the Philippines through a community relations (COMREL) event with San Juan City Disaster Risk Management Office (CDRRMO), where Sailors taught a First Aid/ CPR course and played a basketball game. CDRRMO is an agency meant to be on the front lines in the event of a disaster in San Juan City, one of the most flood prone areas in the country.

“I am honored to have had the opportunity to participate in an event that increases the knowledge base of first responders and fosters a healthy relationship between the U.S. and our allies,” said Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Michah Nordmoe, from Sycamore, Illinois. “Being able to interact with healthcare counterparts from the Philippines, to see them share their experiences and hear their methods was a great way to continue to improve interoperability between our nations, a real honor which left a great impact that I will carry for the rest of my life.”

Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Justin Candelaria, from Manila, Philippines, had the opportunity to spend time in his home country during the port visit.

“It was great to be home,” said Candelaria. “I haven’t seen my grandmother in nine years, so it was quite nice. I really missed the people here in the Philippines, they are extremely welcoming and friendly. I’ll tell, the food is absolutely delicious. The first thing I ordered was my favorite dish, Sisig, which is an amazing Filipino food. “I’m blessed to have had the visit and I can’t wait to come back.”





