Airman’s support tackles housing, food insecurity

Driven by a deep commitment to giving back, a Team Hickam Airman has made a lasting difference by supporting individuals and families facing housing and food insecurity.



Staff Sgt. Cheyann Smith’s,15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander support staff noncommissioned officer in-charge, commitment to service began at 18, when she balanced college, two jobs and living independently. Working as a cashier at a grocery store, she became close with a regular customer, whose struggles with expenses and personal crises would inspire her to take action.



She explained that the customer’s relationship to the community food drive made a lasting impact on her, teaching her three valuable lessons: first, that she could tap into community resources to help those in need; second, that people want to help but don't know how to start; and third, that everyone carries unseen struggles, highlighting the importance of showing kindness to others.



“These revelations solidified my resolve to continue helping individuals and families struggling with housing and food insecurity — challenges I had faced myself growing up,” said Smith.



With the continuous support of her husband, mother-in-law and children, Smith has touched the lives of many community members.



She described that one memorable moment occurred when children from a shelter they supported began recognizing her vehicle. As she approached, the children eagerly ran alongside, racing to greet her. Upon stopping, the children leaped into her arms, thrilled by the donations she had brought. Seeing the children’s faces, she recalled the pride she felt that day.



“It was at that moment that I understood the profound impact we were having on the lives of individuals within the local community,” said Smith.



Smith’s commitment to helping others expanded further when she assisted victims of the 2023 Maui wildfires, earning statewide recognition for her efforts. She was also recently honored as a Daily Point of Light Award recipient.



Her influence has also spread within her unit and fellow Airmen, who also volunteer their time, extending efforts to help those in need and make a lasting difference.



“Together… we are able to make a powerful and meaningful difference,” said Smith.



As she looks ahead, Smith remains dedicated to expanding her community outreach and providing support to those in need, no matter where her career takes her next.

