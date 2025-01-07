Staff Sgt. Cheyenne Smith, 15th Maintenance Squadron commander support staff noncommissioned officer in-charge, poses for a photo at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 11, 2024. Smith’s commitment to service began at 18, when she balanced college, two jobs and living independently. She’s dedicated to being a resource for individuals and families facing housing and food insecurity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
Airman’s support tackles housing, food insecurity
