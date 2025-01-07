Airman’s support tackles housing, food insecurity

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing

    Staff Sgt. Cheyenne Smith, 15th Maintenance Squadron commander support staff noncommissioned officer in-charge, poses for a photo at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 11, 2024. Smith’s commitment to service began at 18, when she balanced college, two jobs and living independently. She’s dedicated to being a resource for individuals and families facing housing and food insecurity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

