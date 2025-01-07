Fort Knox Volleyball Coach and Player Shine in Historic Season

Courtesy Photo | Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Americas Fort Knox Middle High School...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Americas Fort Knox Middle High School Sophomore Beatrice Shirley leaps for a powerful hit during a match. Shirley's standout performance throughout the season, including 234 kills and 243 digs, helped lead the Eagles to their first winning record since 2003 and earned her recognition as a top player in the area. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 160 accredited schools in 8 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts, located on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico, and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world. see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Americas Fort Knox Middle High School may not have been in contention for the 17th District or 5th Region volleyball titles this season, but they achieved a milestone not seen in two decades. The Eagles posted a winning record for the first time since 2003, earning Coach Goldie Allen recognition as the 2024 Coach of the Year with 19 voting points from local coaches and media.



Fort Knox faces a unique challenge in high school sports, frequently losing athletes to military relocations. Since becoming head coach in 2021, Allen has often had to rebuild from scratch each season—her perseverance and belief in the process paid off this year.



"As a coach, you must keep believing, finding ways to improve your team's ability to compete, keep your team motivated, and trust the process," Allen said. "I don't just see myself as a coach, but a mentor. I try to build trust in my players, so they know I am here for them during the season and in the off-season."



The Eagles played hard, followed Allen's system, and delivered results. The team's turnaround drew praise from the community and local sports figures.



"My heart is overwhelmed because these girls know what they mean to me," Allen said. "Hard work pays off, and these girls truly believed in and trusted the process."



Fort Knox's standout season was highlighted by Sophomore Beatrice Shirley, who finished second in voting for Player of the Year with 13 points. Shirley made her presence known all over the court, tallying 234 kills, 20 blocks, 145 assists, 243 digs, and 58 service aces from the setter and outside hitter positions. Her efforts were instrumental in helping the Eagles finish 14-10.



"It was an honor to even be nominated for this award, so I can't thank the coaches from our area enough for voting for me," Shirley said. "Volleyball is a team sport, and everyone rallied together for this winning season. We all had camaraderie, on and off the court, and I couldn't have done this without my teammates who supported me."



As a rising talent, Shirley also earned the Sophomore of the Year award, emphasizing her potential for continued growth.



"I want to continue going up on a high note," Shirley said. "I hope to keep improving and working on my skills."



The All-Area team selection process involved coaches nominating up to seven players for consideration. At the same time, votes were cast for Player of the Year, Sophomore of the Year, and Coach of the Year. Allen and Shirley's recognition underscores the Fort Knox volleyball program's strides this season.



Allen credited her entire support system at Fort Knox, including her team, volunteer staff, and administrators, for contributing to the Eagles' historic season.



"This was our best season, and I'm just so thankful," Allen said. "We've received so many wonderful compliments from other fans, students, and coaches. They know that Fort Knox played this year and that we are going to keep trying to build."



