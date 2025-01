Fort Knox Volleyball Star Beatrice Shirley Shines in Historic Season

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Americas Fort Knox Middle High School Sophomore Beatrice Shirley leaps for a powerful hit during a match. Shirley's standout performance throughout the season, including 234 kills and 243 digs, helped lead the Eagles to their first winning record since 2003 and earned her recognition as a top player in the area. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 160 accredited schools in 8 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts, located on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico, and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world.