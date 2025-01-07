Fort Buchanan's Logistics Readiness Center facilitates POV Shipment

Photo By David Hernandez | As part of the installation's mission to enable readiness, personnel from the...... read more read more Photo By David Hernandez | As part of the installation's mission to enable readiness, personnel from the Logistics Readiness Center (LRC), Transportation Division, continuously provide valuable information to service members and civilian personnel about moving their Privately Owned Vehicles (POVs) to their following Permanent Change of Station (PCS). see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO—As part of the installation's mission to enable readiness, personnel from the Logistics Readiness Center (LRC), Transportation Division, continuously provide valuable information to service members and civilian personnel about moving their Privately Owned Vehicles (POVs) to their following Permanent Change of Station (PCS).



The POV's shipment begins with the receipt of PCS orders. As a first step, the customer must go to Fort Buchanan's Transportation Division for counseling on shipping the vehicle.



"My best advice to the service members and civilians with PCS orders is to schedule the POV shipping counseling with the LRC Transportation counselors at least two months before the projected turn-in date at the VPC," said Nathaniel Santana, Fort Buchanan's Supervisory Transportation Specialist.



The customer will make an appointment to ship the POV as part of the process. On the day of the appointment, the member must bring the vehicle with no more than one-quarter tank of gas, cleaned, and with the required documents. Other requirements can be found at https://www.pcsmypov.com/.



The U.S. Army's Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command's Personal Property directorate is the executive agent for the Department of Defense's Defense Personal Property Program, which includes worldwide shipping of service members' privately owned vehicles. SDDC accomplishes POV movements through the Global Privately Owned Vehicle (GPOV) contract, which provides worldwide point-to-point delivery of service members' POVs between vehicle processing centers (VPCs) that permanently change stations.



Tina Cordova is the VPC manager in Carolina, Puerto Rico.



"Military members do not need to pay any costs to send their POV through VPC. The only costs the service member will incur are the stamps for the documents related to the police and government of Puerto Rico," said Cordova.



To ship a POV from Puerto Rico, customers must have a Negative Certificate from the Automobile Accident Compensation Administration (AACA), a No Traffic Violation Certificate from the Department of Motor Vehicle (CESCO), and a Pre-Inspection Certificate for exportation from the Police Department.



"Non-Spanish speakers should consider having someone to help with translation due to the language barriers at some local agencies, "added Santana.



Juan G. Alvarado-Torres, Fort Buchanan's internal review and audit compliance officer, recently shipped his vehicle from the Continental United States to Puerto Rico.



"When I went to the VPC to pick up my POV, they were very nice. They explained to me all the requirements and the process. It was very easy," said Alvarado Torres.

For more details about how to ship a POV, contact Nathaniel Santana, Fort Buchanan's Supervisory Transportation Specialist, at (787) 707-4003 or write to nathaniel.santanaroman.civ@army.mil



With an annual investment in the local economy of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.