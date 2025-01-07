As part of the installation's mission to enable readiness, personnel from the Logistics Readiness Center (LRC), Transportation Division, continuously provide valuable information to service members and civilian personnel about moving their Privately Owned Vehicles (POVs) to their following Permanent Change of Station (PCS).
Fort Buchanan's Logistics Readiness Center facilitates POV Shipment
