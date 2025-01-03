USAF partners with the RAAF, increases Bomber capabilities in Indo-Pacific

Team Barksdale partnered with the Royal Australian Air Force to enhance long-range precision strike capabilities at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, on June 21.



The training event aimed to create significant scheduling flexibility, increase overall tanker availability, and enhance operational effectiveness.



Aircrews from both nations collaborated to refuel a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress using an RAAF KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker Transport. This joint training focused on increasing interoperability to reduce the demand on U.S. Air Force tankers in the Indo-Pacific.



“The B-52 is America’s bread and butter when it comes to the bomber force.” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Kevin Wiemann, a 49th Test and Evaluation Squadron instructor pilot. “We have the range, the weaponry, and the technical prowess as aviators to accomplish the strategic mission of nuclear and conventional deterrence. Pairing that with the KC-30, which you could argue is more of a strategic tanker based on its range, fuel load, and ease of refueling. This is definitely some of the first steps with this strategic pairing”



RAAF FLTLT Lachlan Davidson, a No. 33 Squadron KC-30A pilot, added, “The training ensures RAAF mission readiness by extending its air-to-air refueling compatibility with U.S. Air Force platforms, ultimately enhancing our joint capability.”



To maximize training, two B-52 aircrews refueled from a single KC-30 while it remained airborne. This enabled the crews to train using limited fuel and on a condensed timeline. By integrating efforts, the allies benefited from a dynamic environment for sharing unique insights and best practices.



“Three aerial refueling operators from No. 33 Squadron were able to gain real-world exposure refueling with a B-52, which previously was only something they had been able to replicate in a simulated environment,” said Davidson.



This training is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the U.S. Air Force-RAAF partnership, enhancing interoperability and deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region.



The time constraints and limited fuel provided crews with an opportunity to practice effective communication during aerial refueling operations. Airmen from the 20th Bomb Squadron, 96th Bomb Squadron, 93rd Bomb Squadron, and 49th Test and Evaluation Squadron participated, making the event a Total Force effort.



“Although we fly the same jet and train for the same missions, every squadron has slight differences in the way they do things,” said Capt. David Acton, a 96th BS B-52 pilot. “I think we’re able to learn a lot from each other when we fly together.”



This training not only bolstered operational capabilities but also forged stronger relationships between the U.S. Air Force and RAAF.

